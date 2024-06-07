Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are on their most dangerous mission yet in Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Taking place not long after the explosive events of Bad Boys for Life, the new film sees Lowrey and Burnett get accused of crimes they didn't commit, thus becoming fugitives from the law the two detectives swore to serve. This unfortunate series of circumstances begins when they receive a message from their late Captain Howard (Joe Pantoliano), who has also been wrongly accused of corruption within the Miami police force.

Throughout the three Bad Boys movies thus far, Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett have encountered new friends, old enemies, and vice versa. Will any of them be returning for the two detectives' latest case? To find out, read below for our comprehensive cast and character guide for Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Will Smith

Mike Lowrey

The original Bad Boys movie was a major star vehicle for the movie megastar, who is Will Smith, even pre-dating what is commonly considered the actor's big-screen break, Independence Day. After that, Smith's career went on to include several big-budget hits like Men in Black, I Am Legend, and more. Unfortunately, Smith's career took a hit after he publicly slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be his first theatrically released film since the controversy.

Michael Eugene "Mike" Lowrey grew up wealthy but still decided to join the Miami Police Department after being recruited by Captain Howard. The profession in law and order didn't sway Mike's suave, bad-boy attitude, as he's typically the one getting him and his partner Marcus into trouble. However, the older Mike gets, the more he starts to mature, especially when he learns he has a son during the events of Bad Boys for Life.

Martin Lawrence

Marcus Burnett

Where Will Smith's career went in a more action-oriented direction, Martin Lawrence's path has been entrenched in the world of comedy. Best known for starring in his long-running sitcom Martin and the Big Momma films, Lawrence took something of a hiatus from acting during the mid-2010s. Thankfully, he would return to play his iconic character of Marcus in Bad Boys for Life.

Marcus Miles Burnett is the polar opposite of his partner and best friend Mike Lowrey in just about every single way. Where Mike is a gung-ho risk-taker, Marcus very much prefers to play things safe, even attempting to retire at various points in the franchise. One can't really blame Marcus, as he has a family to look after, including a grandson.

Joe Pantoliano

Conrad Howard

One of the many returning supporting characters in Bad Boys: Ride or Die is Captain Conrad Howard, played once again by Joe Pantoliano. One of the most recognizable character actors in the industry, Pantoliano has appeared in just about every genre of movie, from The Goonies to The Matrix.

Captain Howard was shockingly killed off in Bad Boys for Life, so how does the character return in Bad Boys: Ride or Die? Well, when the beloved police captain is accused of being complicit in the police department he ran, he left several video recordings for Mike and Marcus so they could help prove his innocence. The two detectives may have driven the captain crazy while he was alive, but even Howard knows they're the only people who can preserve his legacy.

Paola Núñez

Rita Secada

A returning character from Bad Boys for Life, Resident Evil, and The Fall of the House of Usher star Paola Núñez will be returning as Rita Secada for the upcoming film.

Lt. Rita Secada is the overseer of the Advanced Miami Metro Operations division, which effectively functions as a special forces unit for the Miami PD. Her team represents a newer, more high-tech method of policing, so Mike and Marcus don't get along with the unit all the time. Plus, Mike and Rita have a history as an ex-couple, but who knows if their flame will rekindle one day?

Vanessa Hudgens

Kelly

In Bad Boys for Life, Mike refers to AMMO as a "high school musical boy band". It's a funny comment considering that one of AMMO's members is Kelly, who is played by a High School Musical star, Vanessa Hudgens.

Kelly functions as AMMO's weapons expert, being in charge of all the various weaponry a Miami police officer could want.

Alexander Ludwig

Dorn

Another member of AMMO is Dorn, played by Vikings star Alexander Ludwig.

Despite his bulky physique, Dorn is the techie of the group, helping the team with any of their tech support needs. He's a pacifist by heart, but he's also willing to get more hands-on if his team is at risk.

Jacob Scipio

Armando Aretas

For the first time in the Bad Boys franchise, a villain from one of the prior films will be returning, with The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star Jacob Scipio as Armando Aretas.

Armando was one of the biggest threats Mike and Marcus ever faced in Bad Boys for Life. Not only does he nearly succeed in killing both of them, he's also the one who ends up murdering Captain Howard. He does all of this as revenge for Mike abandoning him, as it's revealed that he is Mike's very own son. Mike was able to get through to Armando and help him see reason, and while he's now serving his sentence, it's clear that he's ready to make amends for his past sins by helping Mike and Marcus.

