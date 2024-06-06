Miami's favorite detectives, Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), are ready to get back in action with Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The fourth installment in the Bad Boys saga is once again directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and this chapter represents Lowrey and Burnett's most ambitious and exciting mission yet. It'll need to be, as not only does Sony need a win at the box office after the abysmal performance of Madame Web, but Will Smith is in dire need of a comeback story after the infamous "Oscar Slap" incident.

In Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Lowrey and Burnett are still reeling from the unprecedented events of Bad Boys for Life. While they continue to navigate the hectic criminal world of Miami, the two are in for a shock when they receive a pre-recorded message from their late superior, Captain Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano). Many are likely eager to see what's in store for Lowrey and Burnett's latest case, and thankfully, you won't have to wait long. To find out where and how you can see the next chapter in the Bad Boys saga, here is when you can watch Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Is 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' Streaming?

No, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is not yet available to stream at home. The studio behind the action-comedy, Sony Pictures, has regularly partnered with Netflix to release its theatrical movies on streaming. Just recently, Sony released Madame Web on the streaming giant, which, despite being a financial and critical disaster while in theaters, has since gone on to become a big success for Netflix. With that in mind, Netflix seems like a very likely contender for Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Netflix currently has three separate pricing plans available - Standard with ads, Standard, and Premium. For a complete breakdown of each plan and its subscription price, feel free to refer to the following table below:

Is 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' in Theaters?

Just as with the last three films in the series, Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be released exclusively in theaters. The fourth installment in the blockbuster franchise releases on Friday, June 7, 2024, in the U.S. and Canada. The decision to release the film is hardly surprising, as Bad Boys for Life went on to gross nearly half a billion dollars at the global box office. The film will also be Will Smith's first theatrical feature film since King Richard, thus making this his first theatrical film since the Oscars incident.

The big competition that the fourth Bad Boys film will be contending with is the new horror film, The Watchers, which is the directorial debut of Ishana Shyamalan. The week after that, kids and families will no doubt be flocking to the theater for the highly anticipated Pixar sequel, Inside Out 2.

To find out if and when Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be playing in your country of residence, refer to the chart below:

Country Release Date Belgium June 5, 2024 Germany June 5, 2024 France June 5, 2024 United Kingdom June 5, 2024 Indonesia June 5, 2024 Ireland June 5, 2024 Philippines June 5, 2024 Sweden June 5, 2024 Taiwan June 5, 2024 Argentina June 6, 2024 Denmark June 6, 2024 Ecuador June 6, 2024 Hungary June 6, 2024 Cambodia June 6, 2024 South Korea June 6, 2024 Mexico June 6, 2024 Netherlands June 6, 2024 Portugal June 6, 2024 Thailand June 6, 2024 Canada June 7, 2024 Estonia June 7, 2024 India June 7, 2024 Norway June 7, 2024 Romania June 7, 2024 Turkey June 7, 2024 United States June 7, 2024 Vietnam June 7, 2024 Azerbaijan June 13, 2024 Brazil June 13, 2024 Kazakhstan June 13, 2024 Malaysia June 13, 2024 Australia June 14, 2024 Singapore June 20, 2024 Spain June 21, 2024 Japan June 21, 2024 China June 22, 2024

Find Showtimes for 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

To find out if Bad Boys: Ride or Die is playing in a theater near you, look at the links below to find out and get your tickets in advance:

Watch the Trailer for 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

The final trailer for Bad Boys: Ride or Die shows Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in their most unusual case yet. Even though their beloved captain was killed in Bad Boys for Life, Conrad Howard has been accused of corruption and with aiding in organized crime. Thankfully, Howard leaves behind several tapes should anything happen to him, and he sends Lowrey and Burnett on a search to posthumously prove his innocence. Things just get tricky later down the line, as both of the veteran cops are falsely accused of criminal acts themselves, and now they need to prove their innocence as well.

Where Can You Watch the Other 'Bad Boys' Movies?

'Bad Boys' (1995)

The film that started it all was not only a big success for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence but also helped launch the career of director Michael Bay. Suave detective Mike Lowrey and his bumbling partner Marcus Burnett have been running the Miami beat for quite some time, with each of them consistently ticking off their irate captain. The two renegade officers find themselves getting caught up in a drug smuggling racket that they vow to put an end to.

'Bad Boys II' (2003)

Where the first Bad Boys was a fairly standard action feature in terms of stakes, Bad Boys II goes all in with some far wilder plot developments. When a psychotic Cuban drug kingpin begins wreaking havoc throughout Miami, his reign of terror puts an end to Marcus' plans to retire. If Marcus thought an evil drug lord was a pain in the neck, just wait until he finds out that Mike has been dating his sister.

'Bad Boys for Life' (2020)

The long-awaited third installment of the Bad Boys story came in 2020 with Bad Boys for Life. While the duo have grown up a bit, with Mike now being much more mature and Marcus now becoming a grandfather, they are still wrapped up in their rambunctious ways. Things take a turn when some ghosts from Mike's past make themselves known, leading to some shocking revelations for the titular "Bad Boys".

