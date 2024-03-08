The Big Picture Bad Boys 4 hitting theaters sooner than expected, with buzz building for the final installment in the franchise.

Bad Boys 4 is rolling into theaters earlier than expected, with the sequel now scheduled for release on June 7, 2024. Excitement is certainly building for what presumably is the last installment in the iconic Bad Boys franchise. Lead actor, Will Smith had recently revealed that filming had wrapped on the sequel, sharing an image of the actor alongside co-star, Martin Lawrence. Now, Smith continues to take fans behind the scenes of Bad Boys 4, releasing a slew of fun images and footage as we look forward to the eagerly anticipated sequel.

After the success of 2020's Bad Boys For Life, Smith and Lawrence are back on-screen to portray the fun-loving, crime-solving Miami-Dade Police Department detectives, Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett respectively. As the premiere date draws ever closer, Smith has taken to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes material from the making of the sequel, including some returning faces. Aptly captioned, "Miami roll" by Smith, the post kicks off with a clip of a peacock basking in its glory on a field. Photos include an image of Smith with musician and DJ Skrillex, the Emancipation star is pictured alongside co-star, Lawrence and rapper Fat Joe on set. Other images feature returning stars including Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Paola Núñez. Smith's carousel wraps up with a video of him and Lawrence, and another behind-the-scenes clip of him eating spaghetti with his hands.

Setting out in 1995, the first Bad Boys movie was released, which went on to spawn a 2003 sequel, Bad Boys II. The franchise would go on to expand further with Bad Boys for Life, releasing in 2020 to brilliant box office numbers. The third installment of the franchise was a commercial success with $426 million grossed, accounting for more than half of the franchise's total tally. While there is always a layer of comedy to every Bad Boys film, Bad Boys For Life took a bit of an emotional turn. Burnett and Lowery were put through the ringer, with choices of life and death being made. Demons from the past came calling, especially for Lowery, in the shape of Isabel Aretas (Kate del Castillo) and Mike's estranged son, Armando Aretas (Jacob Scipio).

New Faces and a Different Story for 'Bad Boys 4'

For the coming sequel, Scipio's character is set for a return. Hopefully, the pair can set aside their differences and work together as Smith's character, Lowery, had suggested in Bad Boys For Life. Bad Boys 4 will also welcome back directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah after their efforts in the previous sequel. Sony Pictures are yet to confirm an official title for the coming sequel, however, El Arbi had previously suggested the film would have a more comedic feel to it. New faces coming to Bad Boys 4 will have Tasha Smith stepping in to replace Theresa Randle, as Theresa Burnett, the wife of Lawrence's character. Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn and Euphoria star Eric Dane are also set to join a cast that will also feature Melanie Liburd. She and Smith were seen filming a wedding scene earlier in the year.