The Big Picture Bad Boys 4 is filming a wedding scene in Miami with Will Smith and Melanie Liburd.

Cast includes returning members like Vanessa Hudgens and new members like Eric Dane.

The fourth film is set for a summer premiere.

Another day and more news from South Beach as Bad Boys 4 got itself a new release date. Having bumped up a week to take the place of the John Wick spin-off Ballerina on June 7, the movie is also making waves today following some new images from the set of the movie which is currently filming on location in Miami, Florida. The movie sees Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as two detectives based in the Miami Police Department, while Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah return after directing the previous installment, Bad Boys For Life. The images, released by People, showed Smith sharing a kiss with his co-star Melanie Liburd during the filming of a wedding scene.

For the sequence, Smith was dressed in a white jacket, black trousers, and a black bow tie, whereas 36-year-old Liburd was adorned in a traditional white bridal gown complete with an extensive veil. In the company of his co-actors, Smith, who is set to return as Detective Lieutenant Michael Eugene 'Mike' Lowrey alongside his buddy Lawrence, playing Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett, gave Liburd a smooch to bring the scene to a happy conclusion. This scene is expected to be part of the final cut of the film, but knowing how these things go, chances are the wedding won't be going off without a hitch.

Returning cast members for Bad Boys 4 include the likes of Vanessa Hudgens as Kelly, Alexander Ludwig as Dom, Paola Núñez as Captain Rita Secada, DJ Khaled as Manny the Butcher, and John Salley as Fletcher the Hacker (from the first movie). New members of the cast that have been announced so far are Eric Dane (Euphoria), Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul), and rapper Joyner Lucas.

How Successful is the 'Bad Boys' Franchise?

Bad Boys was released in 1995 and was a surprise hit, earning $141 million worldwide off a $19 million budget, while also launching Smith in particular as a bona fide action star. In 2003, Bad Boys II followed, and was an even bigger success, bringing in $273 million off a much bigger $130 million budget. In 2020, the cast returned for Bad Boys for Life. The film was notable for being one of the last films released before the pandemic hit, and was the fourth-highest grossing movie of 2020, earning $426.5 million against a $90 million budget. In total, the series has earned a cumulative $840 million worldwide.