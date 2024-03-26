The Big Picture The fourth Bad Boys has been officially titled Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

The first trailer and images reunite fans with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's characters.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die will race into theaters on July 7, 2024.

Whatcha gonna do when they come for you? Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back in the trailer for Bad Boys: Ride or Die and the same banter that fans have come to love is back and in full force again.

The trailer indicated that the plot will revolve around the news that Joe Pantoliano's late Captain Howard—who was killed off in the previous installment of the franchise—is being publicly accused of corruption, and it's up to Mike and Marcus to prove that their old mentor is being framed. The trailer also shows that Mike and Marcus might be next on the list of those being framed, and now it seems as if the Bad Boys are the ones being hunted. Once again, the movie is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah after directing the previous installment, Bad Boys For Life.

Last year, while promoting their new film, Rebel, El Arbi and Fallah told Collider’s Christina Radish they were perhaps a little hasty when it came to coming up with the title of the last film—which did seem somewhat definitive at the time. However, the pair deduced that it would be down to the audience who decided when the franchise came to an end, not the crew involved, and as such, with demand still there—Bad Boys for Life was the top-grossing film of 2020, even taking into account the pandemic—it would be foolish not to at least consider another outing if it made sense for all parties involved in the process.

“With Jerry Bruckheimer [high-profile producer] movies, we always tend to think about all the action and the crazy explosions. But actually, it’s the characters of his movies that are the reason why the audience loves to watch them. So, we went further and deeper on those character moments. But everything that we learned, in terms of camera movements and just directing on set, we tried to push ourselves and go even further. Sometimes we had some funky moments and funky shots that we didn’t try on the last one because it was maybe a little more classical. This time, we go more funky and more loco on this one.”

Who Else Is in 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'?

Alongside Smith, Lawrence and Pantoliano, the film stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, and Tasha Smith.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die opens in theatres on June 7, 2024. Watch the trailer in the player below: