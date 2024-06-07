The Big Picture Bad Boys was initially intended for Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz, but script rewrites, creative differences, and hectic schedules derailed the project.

With the casting of TV stars Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, Sony had doubts about the film's box office success.

An unexpected hit, Bad Boys launched Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's film careers and kicked off a successful franchise that continues to thrive.

When a $19 million action-comedy, helmed by a first-time director and featuring two actors primarily associated with television, hit theaters on April 7, 1995, it's safe to assume few predicted it would be a runaway hit. But after grossing $141 million worldwide, turning Martin Lawrence and Will Smith into bona fide movie stars, and establishing Michael Bay as a rising talent behind the camera, Bad Boys not only launched several careers, but an enduring film series that's continuing strong decades later. Aside from the over-the-top but undeniably thrilling kinetic action and stylistic flourishes that characterize the Bad Boys films, it's the chemistry between Lawrence and Smith that keeps audiences coming back for more. As it turns out, however, the 1995 film that started it all nearly starred a pair of actors who, while veterans of comedy, would've likely given audiences a different kind of film altogether.

'Bad Boys' Was Originally Intended for Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz

As their respective tenures on Saturday Night Live came to an end in the early 1990s, Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz turned their attention to starring in films. Their involvement with Bad Boys began in June 1992, after the former's success with Wayne's World. Under the oversight of Disney-owned Hollywood Pictures, production was slated to commence the following year with a $20 million budget and a script penned by writer and director George Gallo. But creative differences, script rewrites, and busy work schedules ultimately set the project back, as producers Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer had hoped to get the project off the ground. As Hollywood Pictures President Ricardo Mestres recalls, "Three screenwriters attacked the script and while we got close, we finally all concluded it was silly to rush something."

"The script was awful," Jon Lovitz told The A.V. Club in 2010. To further develop Bad Boys, screenwriters James Toback and Larry Ferguson, among others, were brought on board to work on the script. After months of rewrites, however, little progress was made and production on Bad Boys stalled yet again. "They rewrote it for three months, but Disney didn’t want to do the new script," Lovitz recalled. "They wanted to do the original one, and it ended up going to Columbia." According to the actor, his friend and former manager, producer Barry Josephson, suggested that black actors be cast as the leads in Bad Boys.

With all due respect to Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz, and with hindsight clear as day, it's quite a challenge to imagine them as the leads in Michael Bay's 1995 hit. The notion of the SNL alums, funny and synchronized as they've proven to be, paired with the kinetic flourishes of such a stylistic director, calls to mind a tonal disconnect that, in all likelihood, was likely to undermine the film's action set pieces by veering into a largely comedic realm. Carvey and Lovitz may have been more established than Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in terms of film acting, but the latter duo's onscreen chemistry ultimately struck a deft, seemingly effortless balance between laughs and fast-paced thrills that the former pairing would've struggled to pull off.

According to Michael Bay, Sony Didn’t Have Faith in 'Bad Boys'



While Bad Boys finally found a home at Sony-owned Columbia Pictures after years of development and setbacks, the parent company financing the $19 million film predicted doom for its commercial prospects. According to Michael Bay, Sony's lack of faith in the film was likely a product of racial bias, the fact that Martin Lawrence and Will Smith weren't yet bankable movie stars, or a combination of both factors. In 2022, he told Entertainment Weekly, "Sony didn't believe in the movie, because two black actors don't sell overseas." As a result of Sony's hesitance and limited resources, Bay, along with his lead actors and producers, had their work cut out for them in bringing Bad Boys to the screen.

"Luckily I had 500 days of film set experience doing videos, commercials, working with some of the most famous athletes in the world," said Bay, "and that’s where you really truly know how to deal with assholes." Aside from encouraging improvisation to punch up the film's dialogue and comedy, Bay's spontaneous nature led to one of the film's most memorable shots--a low angle 360 camera move circling actors--which would become one of the filmmaker's visual trademarks. "For some reason, I just came up with this shot as we're driving," he recalled. "I'm like, 'This is going to be the trailer shot.'" Despite the naysayers at Sony, Bay's resourcefulness and creativity, coupled with Martin Lawrence and Will Smith's compatibility, made Bad Boys a breakout hit when it debuted in April 1995.

'Bad Boys' Launched Martin Lawrence and Will Smith’s Film Careers



Though they had made names for themselves on the small screen with Martin and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air by 1995, Martin Lawrence and Will Smith reached new heights of fame and fortune with Bad Boys. Smith's transition to the big screen led to him becoming one of the biggest stars of his generation via consecutive box office hits Independence Day, Men in Black, and Enemy of the State. At the same time, Lawrence's star rose with stand-up comedy and further leading roles in hits Blue Streak and Big Momma's House. In 2003, the pair reunited for the long-awaited Bad Boys II, followed by Bad Boys for Life a whopping 17 years later, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die in 2024.

That a $19 million buddy comedy spawned a franchise that continues attracting audiences three decades later is something of an anomaly in franchise filmmaking, particularly in an era dominated by IP and reboots. And though it may be a fun exercise to imagine Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz as the leads in Bad Boys, it's a safe assumption the SNL stars wouldn't have garnered the box office numbers and longevity Martin Lawrence and Will Smith have. Sometimes a drastic casting shakeup is the greatest thing that can happen for a film in development, and in the case of Bad Boys, that shakeup has paid off in droves.

