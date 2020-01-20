Sony Pictures Gets New Bragging Rights with ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Opening Weekend Records

Sony Picture has a hot one on their hands with the release of Bad Boys For Life. The box office opening weekend for the first Bad Boys film in 17 years was a biggie, with the movie raking in millions and picking up some new records in the process.

Per Variety, Bad Boys For Life earned $73 million domestic over the Martin Luther King, Jr. 4-day weekend. The film has officially busted through projections to hit this total, adding another $40 million in overseas sales for a worldwide total of more than $100 million. The latest Bad Boys movie opened in 3,775 theaters nationwide and, as of Sunday, was averaging $16,464 per theater. If we break down the domestic sales by day, Bad Boys For Life earned $23.5 million on Friday (including Thursday previews earnings), $21.6 million on Saturday, $17.1 million on Sunday and a projected $11.3 million on Monday. This $73 million opening weekend total also brings in the first of many big records for the movie. First off, it currently holds the honor of being the Bad Boys installment with the highest opening weekend. 2003’s Bad Boys II had a $46.5 million domestic opening and 1995’s Bad Boys opened to $15.5 million.

This isn’t the only record Bad Boys For Life or Sony Pictures has as we head into this next week. Additionally, the A CinemaScoring film has the biggest R-rated opening ever for Sony and the second-highest opening in January of all time. For Bad Boys co-star Martin Lawrence, this is the actor’s biggest opening movie of his career so far. Bad Boys For Life has officially outperformed in every way, with its many positive reviews mere icing on top of a big box office winner cake. This bodes well as the Bad Boys franchise looks ahead. It’s already been confirmed Bad Boys 4 is in the works and if things keep going this well for the third film, Sony could expect even better returns with the next installment.

