In 1995, Bad Boys breathed new life into the buddy cop movie formula. Though the script was rooted in the usual mismatched wisecracking detectives taking on a dangerous foreign adversary, TV sitcom stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence elevated the clichéd premise. Additionally, Michael Bay's direction, which specialized in high-energy commercials and music videos, created spectacular imagery that influenced a generation of action pictures to come.

While the original movie and its 2003 sequel Bad Boys II were pure adrenaline rush spectacles loaded with explosions and laughs, it took 17 years before a new installment could hit cinemas. However, when Bad Boys for Life finally premiered, change was not limited, especially with the transition from Bay to Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah in the director’s chair. The threequel would take Smith and Lawrence’s characters on an emotional journey that would change the course of the series moving forward.

What Happens in 'Bad Boys For Life'?

The initial Bad Boys installment was produced when the up-and-coming duo of Smith and Lawrence were 27 and 30, playing Miami Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively. Its premise focused on Smith’s swinging bachelor cop and Lawrence as his high-strung family man partner trading places as part of an assignment to protect murder witness Julie (Tea Leoni) from drug dealers. Bad Boys II had the partners butt heads when Marcus learns of Mike’s secret relationship with his DEA agent sister Syd (Gabrielle Union) while tracking down ecstasy dealers.

With a 17-year gap between Bad Boys II and Bad Boys for Life, the opportunity was presented for the latter picture to explore Mike and Marcus in their 50s dealing with their years on the street finally catching up to them. While Marcus has self-reflection on his future following the birth of his grandchild, Mike shows no signs of slowing down as he remains the same slick detective hungry for action as he was in his 20s.

All that changes when Mike is gunned down by Armando Aretas (Jacob Scipio), the son of a widowed Mexican cartel wife named Isabel Aretas (Kate del Castillo). Though Mike recovers from his wounds, he’s disheartened to learn that Marcus had retired while hospitalized. With the lifelong friends having a falling out, Mike joins forces with the Advanced Miami Metro Operations (AMMO) team to track down his assassin.

A major part of what makes Bad Boys for Life so different from the previous installments is the way it pays off the long-standing tensions between Mike and Marcus. From the moment they were introduced in the 1995 original, Marcus has always felt the intense stress of Mike's action junkie adrenaline putting him at risk on the job, whether it's walking through crime scenes riddled with dead bodies or getting shot in the buttocks during a drug bust.

By the time Bad Boys for Life comes along, Marcus reaches a turning point where he would rather spend his remaining years with family instead of getting into dangerous situations with Mike. Only when their beloved Capt. Howard (Joe Pantoliano) gets murdered do the partners get back together. However, knowing that they’re not the same 20-something hot shots from 1995, it’s Marcus who encourages Mike to work alongside AMMO rather than go it alone, turning Bad Boys into more of an ensemble action film like Mission: Impossible than a buddy movie.

Mike Lowrey Has a Massive Character Change in 'Bad Boys For Life'

The first installment was primarily driven by Lawrence, as his resume featured more hit movies than Smith's. Over time, Smith’s star power grew worldwide, resulting in his Mike Lowrey character being the front and center lead. Though he had a larger-than-life presence in the initial installments, Bad Boys for Life gave Mike a new dimension he previously was lacking.

The first installment established Mike as a cop who came from a wealthy family and dreamed of joining the force. Besides his itch for action on the street and in the bedroom, Mike appears to be the typical maverick cop hero with the cool guns and cool car, leaving the emotional center of the stories to be Leoni’s Julie and Union’s Syd. Bad Boys for Life, however, makes Mike the emotional center of the story by going beyond his cool exterior.

The assassination attempt on Mike’s life and the investigation that follows lead to a shocking reveal about Mike’s history before he partnered with Marcus and how Isabel played a key role in his evolution into the edgy cop he is in the present. When this revelation gets revealed to the audience, it gives Mike a certain skin in the game that he never had before. Additionally, the shocking reveal creates new depth for the audience to understand why the relationship with Marcus is so vital to the stability of not only the partnership but also the long-standing brotherhood.

Bad Boys for Life’s handling of iconic heroes coming to grips with age, rocky relationships, and difficult pasts goes beyond the high-concept buddy movie roots of its predecessors. The emphasis on story over flashy visuals would be carried over into the following installment, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, where Marcus becomes more of the story’s emotional center than Mike. Once again, mortality and guilt are on the minds of the characters, as well as the fallout from the controversial revelations about Mike’s history. Had it not been for Bad Boys for Life, the franchise would likely have remained thin on plot with excessive comedy and violence.

