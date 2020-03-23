‘Bad Boys for Life’ Digital, 4K, and Blu-Ray Release Dates, Bonus Features Revealed

After the Will Smith–Martin Lawrence throwback action sequel surprised and smashed at the box office (remember that?), Bad Boys for Life is coming to home entertainment platforms soon. The film comes to digital March 31, and on 4K and blu-ray sets April 21. No matter how you watch the film in the comfort of your own home, it comes stacked with bonus features.

Bad Boys for Life also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nuñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam and Joe Pantoliano. It was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith, Doug Belgrad, Chad Oman, Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, and James Lassiter; written by Chris Bremner, Peter Craig, and Joe Carnahan; and directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The bonus features available in both digital and blu-ray copies include interviews with the filmmakers and stars, making-of documentaries, deleted scenes, a gag reel, a freaking alternate ending, and a guided tour of the Bad Boys franchise from Bruckheimer himself. If you’re missing the great outdoors and wanna see the best of the best blow it up, this film’ll scratch your itch and thensome.

Check out all the Bad Boys for Life bonus features intel below. The film comes to digital March 31 and 4K/blu-ray April 21. For more, check out our interview with the directors and with Ludwig and Melton.