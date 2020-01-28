‘Bad Boys for Life’ Directors Have Met with Marvel Studios: “What Do You Wanna Do?”

The reality of the comics-heavy Hollywood era we’re living in is that if a filmmaker makes a name for his or herself in literally any way, the next question becomes “well, when are you directing a Marvel movie?” This remains true for directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who just banked a hit for Sony with Bad Boys for Life. (As of this writing, the second Bad Boys sequel just notched $217 million worldwide.)

Speaking to Comic Book, El Arbi and Fallah confirmed they have met with Marvel, with the studio basically asking what they’d be interested in taking on. Interestingly enough, the pair specifically shouted out the streaming service, Disney+.

“There’s nothing concrete. They just met us. They said they liked the movie and they just told us, ‘Yo, what do you wanna do? Let’s find something to work together on.’ So there’s nothing really planned yet, it was just like a meeting. But yeah, we’ll see if we find something cool…Now with Disney+ it has all evolved so much that there’s so much you can do. You can do a movie or you can do a TV show. And we’ve been so busy with Bad Boys that we’ve not explored everything yet. So what we’re going to do now, me and Bilall, is we’re going to check out all they got and we’d love to find something to work with them on, but it’s not yet clear what that would be.”

Now, this process is nothing new, and Marvel Studios is basically a revolving door for high-level talent to come in and get a feeler for something down the road. (Unless you’re Mahershala Ali, who called up Marvel and just said he’d be playing Blade.) It’s a wide-range of artists, too. Recently, Lulu Wang, who is hot off her wonderful indie dramedy The Farewell, revealed during a THR Roundtable that she’d had a general meeting at Marvel. “I don’t know if I’m supposed to say that,” Wang noted.

With that said…I, personally, would not complain about an explosion-filled Daughters of the Dragon series for Disney+ directed by El Arbi and Fallah. You can have that idea for free, Marvel. (This is not legally binding.)