Watch the First 9 Minutes of ‘Bad Boys for Life’ for Free Because Why Not?

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has made the first nine minutes of Bad Boys For Life available for free online. The release of the opening moments in the hit sequel coincide with Sony releasing Bad Boys for Life on digital to buy on Tuesday, March 31.

The first nine minutes of Bad Boys for Life are action-packed, hinting at the kinds of stunts and shenanigans Miami detectives Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) will get into over the course of the movie. Opening with Mike speeding his way through the Miami streets (and beaches) and teasing the movie’s villain (played by Kate del Castillo), Bad Boys for Life sets up its story pretty neatly in these opening moments. If you’re on the fence about whether to take the plunge in purchasing this new movie on digital, let this free preview convince you to do so ASAP. If you do purchase Bad Boys for Life on digital, you’ll be treated to special features including a blooper reel, extended and alternate scenes, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the third movie, and more.

Bad Boys for Life was met with massive box office success following its January 17 premiere. The threequel outperformed previous Bad Boys movies, earning $62.5 million in its opening weekend. The action flick ended its theatrical run with $204 million domestic and a global total of $425.5 million. During its time in theaters, Bad Boys for Life also scored the honor of having the second-highest Martin Luther King Jr. weekend total, after 2014’s American Sniper. The financial success of Bad Boys for Life coupled with fans’ love of the continuing adventures of Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett almost immediately led to a fourth movie being greenlit while the third was still in theaters.

Check out the first 9 minutes of Bad Boys for Life below. Bad Boys for Life is now available to buy on digital.