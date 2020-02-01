‘Bad Boys For Life’ Is Unstoppable, Wins Third Friday in Theaters with $5.2 Million

Sony Pictures’ Bad Boys For Life shows no signs of slowing down at the box office as it holds on to the top spot in the chart. If this is anything to go by, then it seems folks just can’t get enough of the albeit very fun and very charming onscreen duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, who play fictional Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. Bad Boys For Life brought in $5.2 million domestic on Friday, January 31, taking the third Bad Boys film’s domestic total to $135.6 million.

Bad Boys For Life dipped down 42% from last week as it locked in its $5.2 million Friday win. The film’s per theater average is currently sitting at $1,399 with it showing on 3,705 screens across the nation. Bad Boys For Life is also doing very well overseas. To date, the Sony feature has earned over $96 million total with its top territories including (in order): the United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Australia, and Russia. Boasting a current worldwide total of $232 million, this latest franchise installment has already done much, much better than previous installments — and we should expect to see it continue its winning streak throughout the weekend.

In third place is the chilling new United Artists horror pic Gretel & Hansel, starring IT actor Sophia Lillis and movie vet Alice Krige in director Oz Perkins‘s dark version of the children’s story. Gretel & Hansel opened on Friday with $2.3 million domestic, averaging $705 per theater and showing on 3,007 screens nationwide. The film earned a C- CinemaScore and a 56% on Rotten Tomatoes, hinting this stylish, dread-filled, female-focused re-telling of the Hansel & Gretel story might be for some but not all.

Elsewhere in Friday’s box office top five is 2020 Oscars frontrunner 1917 at number two with $2.8 million earned domestically. This marks a 30% dip from last weekend but brings its domestic total thus far up to $112 million. The movie is still going strong overseas, with $96 million earned internationally and a worldwide total now up to $209 million. At number four is Dolittle, which slipped a slight 29% and earned $1.96 million on its third Friday in theaters. Despite abysmal critical reviews and less-than-stellar earnings since its January 17 opening, the Robert Downey Jr.-led update on the 19th century vet who walks and talks with the animals in holding on for dear life at the top of the chart, but it’s still extremely likely the movie will be yet another significant financial loss for Universal. Finally, at number five is The Gentlemen from STX Entertainment. Director Guy Ritchie‘s latest earned $1.85 domestic on Friday, dipping a noticeable 50% from last weekend. The pic averaged $692 per screen and is showing on 2,675 screens across the country. Currently, The Gentlemen‘s domestic total is sitting at $16.3 million.

Over the weekend, we’ll be keeping an eye on newcomers Gretel & Hansel and The Rhythm Section, the Blake Lively action flick which opened in the undesirable spot of number seven on Friday. Also, can Bad Boys For Life stay on top? Or will it be overcome by another movie competitor?