‘Bad Boys For Life’ Scores Sophomore Weekend Box Office Win with $34 Million

It’s another big weekend for Bad Boys For Life as the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led action comedy secures a sophomore weekend victory. The Sony Pictures release has secured nothing but wins since it opened over Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend and finally moved past the $100 million domestic mark in its second Saturday at the box office. New STX release The Gentlemen, directed by Guy Ritchie and starring a murderer’s row of lads including Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Hugh Grant, and Colin Farrell, has emerged from its opening weekend in a respectable fourth place.

Bad Boys For Life is proving to be catnip for moviegoers during its second weekend in theaters. After crossing the $100 million mark in domestic sales on Saturday, the third film in the Bad Boys franchise added $34 million total in domestic sales. Showing on 3,775 screens, the Sony picture averaged a strong $9,007 per theater. These sophomore weekend numbers represent a 46% drop since last weekend. As the film heads into its third week in theaters, the film has a domestic total of $120.6 million and international total of $38.9 million, bringing its worldwide total up to $160 million.

Meanwhile, The Gentlemen did decently well in its opening weekend. Ritchie’s latest crime comedy caper follows Mickey (McConaughey), a powerful English drug dealer looking to sell of his empire so he can finally settle down with the love of his life (played by Michelle Dockery). The Gentlemen ties in numerous plots threads, like the introduction of Grant’s character, Fletcher, a man who digs up secrets about the rich and powerful to blackmail them with and Golding’s character, Dry Eye, a relatively upstart drug lord who serves as Mickey’s main opposition. The STX release earned $11 million in its opening weekend, averaging $5,095 per theater and showing on 2,165 screens. The Gentleman secured a B+ CinemaScore and a 72% on Rotten Tomatoes. The film fared far better overseas, bringing in $22.5 million.

While The Gentlemen places well in its first weekend in theaters, additional new release The Turning noticeably stumbled. Coming in sixth in this weekend’s box office race, the horror update on Henry James‘s short story The Turn of the Screw starring Mackenzie Davis as a live-in tutor being terrorized by her young charges (played by Brooklynn Prince and Finn Wolfhard) earned $7.3 million domestic. The Universal Pictures release averaged $2,839 per theater and opened on 2,571 screens nationwide. Abroad, The Turning pulled in $800,000 which brings its worldwide opening total up to $8.1 million. Critically-speaking, the Universal feature has fared poorly, with reviews zeroing in on the noticeable lack of a satisfying ending and failure to resolve any plot threads over the course of the film. The Turning earned the rare but damning CinemaScore of F+ and a Rotten Tomatoes score of 12%.

Speaking of Universal Pictures, another notable high from this weekend’s box office comes courtesy of Oscars 2020 frontrunner 1917, which not only fared well at the DGA Awards on Saturday night but also did well in its fifth weekend at the box office. After adding another $15.8 million to its domestic earnings, 1917 officially crossed the $100 million mar and now sits at $104 million. The Universal feature dropped a slight 28% in its week-to-week total but added 325 screens this weekend. This brings it up to 3,937 screens nationwide with an average of $4,013 per screen. Number seven movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker also crossed a box office earnings threshold this weekend. In its sixth weekend, the Disney/Lucasfilm picture brought its domestic total up to $501.6 million after it raked it $5.2 million at theaters nationwide.

You can check out the full weekend box office top 10 below. For more, check out our reviews for Bad Boys For Life and The Gentleman. You should also check out our interviews with The Turning‘s Mackenzie Davis as well as Finn Wolfhard and Brooklynn Prince.