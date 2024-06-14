The Big Picture Bad Boys franchise hits $1 billion mark, proving Will Smith's enduring star power.

Directed by Adil & Bilall, the film raked in $104 million globally in just three days.

Audiences love the latest installment, with a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an A- CinemaScore.

Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die has catapulted the beloved action-comedy series past the $1 billion global box office milestone, and it's time to celebrate. Its Thursday stateside earnings hit $4.48 million, bringing the first week's total to $79.24 million across 3,885 theaters, which took the franchise over the massive milestone. After a shaky few weeks with major summer releases underwhelming, this fourth installment opened to spectacular numbers both domestically and worldwide, proving that Will Smith's star power is far from dimming — even after what looked like a career-ending scandal a couple of years ago. Partnered once again with Martin Lawrence, Smith made his triumphant return to the big screen following the Oscars debacle; his previous role was in the Apple TV+ drama Emancipation.

Directed by the dynamic duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Bad Boys: Ride or Die raked in $56 million domestically and another $48 million internationally during its first three days, amounting to a staggering $104 million global debut. This impressive opening ranks among the top of the year and provided a much-needed boost to a struggling summer box office that saw flops like The Fall Guy and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. By comparison, Bad Boys for Life — the franchise’s third installment — grossed $62 million domestically and an almost identical figure worldwide in its opening weekend back in 2020.

Also directed by Adil & Bilall, Bad Boys for Life ended up grossing over $425 million globally, wrapping up its run just before the pandemic turned the film industry upside down. Bad Boys: Ride or Die entered a very different playing field, where streaming and digital releases quickly follow theatrical debuts, and audiences are pickier about their theater outings. This summer, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was one of the few genuine hits, marking a significant shift from the golden days of summer blockbusters.

Audiences Love 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Despite these challenges, Bad Boys: Ride or Die opened to a phenomenal audience response, suggesting it would maintain strong performance throughout the summer. The movie achieved a stellar 97% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an A- CinemaScore from its opening day viewers. Critics were mostly positive, with the film currently holding a “fresh” 64% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider’s Matthew Donato commended Adil & Bilall’s direction, highlighting their success in building upon Michael Bay’s original vision.

Catch Bad Boys: Ride or Die in theaters now, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the Bad Boys saga and other movie news.