The Big Picture Bad Boys: Ride or Die surpassed $1.2 billion at the global box office, proving its success in the franchise.

Both the third and fourth movies have been well-received by audiences.

Despite past controversies, Will Smith remains popular with fans, driving the success of the movies.

It has become increasingly common for studios to pull the plug on movies that they feel aren’t living up to expectations at the box office. This summer alone, films such as The Fall Guy, The Bikeriders, and most recently, Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 had their wings clipped by tight theatrical windows. But the opposite is true as well. Films like Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Bad Boys: Ride or Die were given room to soar, and both movies delivered the goods. On its 33rd day of release, the fourth installment in the Bad Boys series added just under $1 million domestically, and in doing so, helped the action-comedy franchise pass a massive global box office milestone.

With $179 million domestically and a cumulative total of $361 million worldwide, Bad Boys: Ride or Die helped the long-running series pass the $1.2 billion mark in global box office revenue, nearly 30 years after it began back in 1995. Bad Boys: Ride or Die is currently the second-biggest installment of the series both domestically and worldwide, in both cases trailing the franchise’s third film, Bad Boys for Life. A soft reboot of sorts, considering the many years that have passed since the second movie, Bad Boys for Life was released only a few weeks before the pandemic shut the world down in 2020.

The 'Bad Boys' Franchise Was Successfully Revived by Adil & Bilall

Bad Boys Movies Global Box Office Bad Boys $141 million Bad Boys II $273 million Bad Boys for Life $424 million Bad Boys: Ride or Die $361 million (and counting)

The movie concluded its run with a little over $200 million domestically and nearly $425 million worldwide, against a reported budget of $90 million. Bad Boys: Ride or Die cost a reported $100 million to produce, and is hoping to hit the $200 million mark domestically and the $400 million mark worldwide before the end of its run. The film is still playing in over 2,500 locations domestically, where it has proven to be incredibly popular. Both the third and fourth movies were directed by the Belgian duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and featured returning stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the lead roles as wise-cracking Miami detectives.

Both the third and fourth movies have also been well-received, especially by audiences. While their Rotten Tomatoes scores stand at 75% and 64%, respectively, their audience scores stand at an incredible 96% and 97%, indicating near-universal acclaim. Despite his recent troubles, Smith remains a beloved star, and the commercial performance of the fourth movie in particular proves how little casual audiences care about grave issues like physical assault. Smith infamously attacked comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars a couple of years ago, moments before winning a Best Actor Academy Award and subsequently getting himself banned for a decade by the Academy.

The Bad Boys franchise began in 1995 with Michael Bay’s debut film, which grossed over $140 million worldwide. A sequel, also directed by Bay, followed in 2003. Bad Boys II was produced on a bloated reported budget of $130 million, and grossed over $270 million worldwide. You can watch Bad Boys: Ride or Die in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

