Whatcha gonna do?!? Fans of the Bad Boys franchise might want to plan a binge session before the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve. The first two films in the action-packed buddy cop series, Bad Boys (1995) and Bad Boys II (2003), are officially leaving Netflix on December 31, marking the end of their streaming run on the platform. For months, Netflix subscribers have been able to revisit the explosive antics of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, but time's up for the pair.

The original Bad Boys introduced audiences to Lowrey and Burnett as they raced against time to protect a witness and retrieve stolen heroin from a ruthless drug kingpin. Its sequel, Bad Boys II, upped the stakes with an even bigger budget, following the duo as they uncover a massive ecstasy-smuggling operation while navigating chaos, car chases, and some truly unforgettable set pieces, and also had all of us trying to drive cars onto boats when we played Grand Theft Auto.

Are the 'Bad Boys' Movies Worth Watching?

Fans love them, that's all there is to it. In fact, the third film, Bad Boys for Life, was the highest grossing movie of 2020. Now, there were some mitigating circumstances to that one, but even still, it was the highest grossing movie of the year, so it was still a smash hit. And not just that, critics enjoy them too. The most recent film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, received a 7 out of 10 review, with Collider's Matthew Donato praising the mindless entertainment on offer from Smith and Lawrence:

That’s what’s important, after all. Bad Boys: Ride or Die might explore too many plotlines or bolt between too many characters, but brains-free enjoyment reigns supreme. Adil & Bilall hardly lose tempo, speeding through storytelling filler toward the next bulletstorm. Smith and Lawrence never stop cracking zingers, keeping us rooting for their eventual victory dance. What works reminds us why we love going to the movies, and what doesn’t shuffles out of frame before too much damage is done. Bad Boys: Ride or Die swerves expectations and socks us with another worthy sequel, one that shouldn’t work as well as it does, but hey, tell that to the big stupid grin on your face after the movie’s over.

Bad Boys and Bad Boys II will be available to stream for the rest of this year on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

