The Big Picture "Bayhem" refers to Michael Bay's frenzied style seen in films like Armageddon and Pain & Gain.

The original script for Bad Boys starred Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz but was changed for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Michael Bay's music video background influenced his hyperkinetic style, changing the direction of action cinema.

There aren't many directors whose last names have been coined into a phrase that describes their particular brand of filmmaking. Steven Spielberg has "Spielbergian," Federico Fellini has "Felliniesque," and Michael Bay has "Bayhem." While one's appreciation of Bay's hyperkinetic, frenzied directorial style may vary, there's no denying that he's turned himself into something of an auteur, even if he isn't as widely respected by cineastes as Spielberg and Fellini (or just about any other director, for that matter).

The term "Bayhem" tends to conjure thoughts of gigantic, bombastic action epics like Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, or the Transformers franchise. Yet there's a nittier, grittier side to Bay as well, one that's showcased in films like The Rock, Pain & Gain, Ambulance, and his first feature, Bad Boys. Bay's soon-to-be signature style is on full display in this surprisingly small-scale debut, which kicked off a series that would grow bigger and bolder with each successive entry (including the Bay-directed Bad Boys II and the Bay-less Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die). Despite its modest trappings, the original Bad Boys helped change action cinema forever by taking it in a more hyper-charged direction.

'Bad Boys' Was Originally Supposed to be a Very Different Film

Bad Boys centers on Miami police detectives and lifelong friends Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Will Smith), who trade wisecracks while taking down criminals. When $100 million worth of heroin is stolen from the police evidence room, Captain Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano) suspects an inside job, and tasks the bad boys with finding the drugs. Their search leads them to Julie Mott (Té​​​​​​a Leoni), a call girl who witnesses a murder carried out by French drug kingpin Fouchet (Tcheky Karyo). Complications lead to Marcus having to pretend to be Mike in order to win Julie's trust, forcing Mike to move into Marcus's home with his wife, Theresa (Theresa Randle), and their three children. With Julie's help, Marcus and Mike eventually take down Fouchet and his gang of crooked cops.

Related The 10 Best Will Smith Action Movies, Ranked "Put the gun down and get me a pack of tropical fruit bubbalicious.”

The original script for Bad Boys, which was written by Midnight Run scribe George Gallo as Bulletproof Hearts, was intended as a vehicle for Saturday Night Live stars Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz. As it was further developed by producers Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer, who dominated the 1980s with glossy, stylized blockbusters like Flashdance, Beverly Hills Cop, and Top Gun, it became clear that Carvey and Lovitz were the wrong fit. The script was refined by multiple scribes (eventually credited to Michael Barrie, Jim Mulholland, and Doug Richardson), and it changed even more as Bay reportedly encouraged Smith and Lawrence to improvise as a means of improving it. At the time, an action film led by two black actors was unheard of, and the stakes were relatively low for what was intended to be just another Simpson/Bruckheimer production.

Michael Bay Brought a Music Video Sensibility to Action Cinema

Close

By the time he was offered the chance to make Bad Boys, Bay was already one of the hottest music video and commercial directors in town. Like David Fincher, Spike Jonze, Michel Gondry, Antoine Fuqua, Zack Snyder, and many others, Bay cut his teeth at the famed Propaganda Films, making what were essentially short movies based on hit singles. The objective for these directors was to communicate a vast amount of information in a brief amount of time, leading to a fast-paced, hyperactive cutting style that would make Sergei Eistenstein's head spin. The visuals were bold and dynamic, able to attract the attention of teens who were watching MTV after school. These directors were eventually scooped up by Hollywood to apply their energetic talents to motion pictures, with an emphasis on the motion part.

With Bad Boys, Bay took the cinema-as-montage aesthetic of music videos and stretched it out to feature length. There's barely a shot that lasts longer than a few seconds, and the shots that do exist are distinguished by canted angles, vibrant color pallets, and a constantly moving camera. The frantic pacing was matched by the wild tonal shifts between gruesome violence and glib one-liners. Even in his first film, Bay knew how to blow stuff up real good, and Bad Boys features more explosions than most war epics. Rather than elevating trash, Bay was putting a glossier sheen on it, never pretending that this was anything more than just a mindless entertainment mounted with energy and flair.

Michael Bay Changed Action Filmmaking Forever

Your browser does not support the video tag.

When Bay was hired to direct Bad Boys, he was following in the footsteps of Tony Scott, who rose to prominence with the Simpson and Bruckheimer blockbusters Top Gun, Beverly Hills Cop II, and Days of Thunder. Like his older brother, Ridley Scott, Tony got his start in commercials, and brought an adman's sensibilities to his action flicks, which featured carefully composed shots cut together at lightening speed. Bay took that aesthetic to an even more extreme level, and Scott adopted a similarly jagged, kinetic style to his late career masterpieces Man on Fire, Déjà Vu, and Unstoppable. In a way, Bay had influenced the very filmmaker who reinvented action cinema for an audience with an ever-decreasing attention span.

Whether Bay's influence on cinema is a good thing is still widely up for debate, even as appreciation for his films grows. Pearl Harbor aside, he's never chased the prestige that comes with directing "important" films. Even his most critically acclaimed movies -- The Rock, The Island, Pain & Gain, and Ambulance -- are still characterized by his trashier inclinations towards sex, violence, and a juvenile sense of humor. Yet for his fans, his lack of pretense and good taste -- matched only by his excess of ego and bravado -- is surprisingly refreshing. He may be a schlock meister, but he's an extremely talented one who takes the job of directing bombastic entertainments very seriously (and has largely been rewarded at the box office for his efforts). That sensibility is evident in Bad Boys, and it's what elevates it from being just another Simpson/Bruckheimer production into something more influential.

Bad Boys is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu