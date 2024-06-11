Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's blockbuster action franchise still has gas in the tank after nearly 30 years, as Bad Boys: Ride or Die is looking to be another hit for the series. The fourth Bad Boys film is already passing box office milestones following a strong opening weekend. The overall reception to the recent installment has also been kind to Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett's (Martin Lawrence) latest adventure, with their quest to clear themselves and their beloved Captain Howard's (Joe Pantoliano) names being a riveting thrill ride.

With the Bad Boys series now back in the public eye with the release of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, some may be hoping to revisit the beloved series, and its past installments. Thankfully, the Bad Boys saga is pretty easy to follow, both chronologically and by release date. To find out where you can watch every entry in the Bad Boys series, read below for a complete streaming guide as to how you can do just that.

The Bad Boys Franchise in Order of Release

Bad Boys - April 7, 1995

Bad Boys II - July 18, 2003

- July 18, 2003 L.A.'s Finest - May 13, 2019

- May 13, 2019 Bad Boys for Life - January 17, 2020

- January 17, 2020 Bad Boys: Ride or Die - June 7, 2024

The Bad Boys Franchise in Chronological Order

'Bad Boys'

Release Date: April 7, 1995 Run Time: 1 hour 59 minutes Director: Michael Bay Starring: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Joe Pantoliano, Téa Leoni, Tchéky Karyo, Theresa Randle, Julio Oscar Mechoso, Nestor Serrano, and Michael Imperioli

By the time the first Michael Bay-directed Bad Boys film begins, Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are already serving law and order in Miami and the MPD's best (and most notorious) detectives. Despite them being partners at work and best friends in life, Mike and Marcus could not be more different from each other. Where Mike is a suave and charismatic playboy, Marcus is a cautious and stressed-out family man.

In an unusual twist, Mike and Marcus end up needing to switch places once the complex crime story of Bad Boys really gets going. A woman named Julie Mott (Téa Leoni) witnesses a murder linked to a massive heist where millions of dollars worth of heroin was stolen. The only person she'll trust is Mike Lowrey, even though she hasn't met him before, and Mike is out of town when she contacts the police. Thus, Captain Howard makes Marcus pose as Mike, and then Mike has to pose as Marcus once he returns. Their protection of Julie as a key witness starts a race against time to find the culprits behind the heroin heist, as their entire division will be shut down if Mike and Marcus can't find out who is responsible.

Bad Boys is available to stream on Hulu.

'Bad Boys II'

Release Date: July 18, 2003 Run Time: 2 hours 27 minutes Director: Michael Bay Starring: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Gabrielle Union, Jordi Mollà, Peter Stormare, Theresa Randle, Joe Pantoliano, and Michael Shannon

The war on drugs heats up in Bad Boys II, but one of the titular Bad Boys is getting a little too old for this you know what. While taking down racist Klan members is all well and good, Marcus' relationship with Mike is on edge after Mike accidentally shoots Marcus in the rear. This makes Marcus want to retire from policing for good, but he's about to be a lot madder at Mike when he learns he's dating his sister, Syd (Gabrielle Union).

Syd is a DEA agent who is currently in Miami trying to take down a ruthless Cuban drug lord named Hector Juan Carlos 'Johnny' Tapia (Jordi Mollà). Tapia proves himself as a ruthless psychopath and one of the biggest threats that Mike and Marcus have ever had to face. They recognize immediately that Tapia needs to be stopped, even if it means illegally hitting him on his home turf in Cuba.

Bad Boys II is available to stream on Hulu.

'L.A.'s Finest'

Release Date: May 13, 2019 Episodes: 26 Creators: Brandon Margolis and Branon Sonnier Starring: Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba, Duzane Martin, Zach Gilford, Ernie Hudson, Ryan McPartlin, Sophie Reynolds, David Fumero, Joshua Alba, John Salley, and Laz Alonso

Things may not have worked out between Mike and Sydney, but Marcus' sister gets her own time to shine in the franchise's first and only television spin-off, L.A.'s Finest. No longer a DEA agent, Sydney now follows in her brother's footsteps by becoming an officer for the Los Angeles Police Department. Along with her partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), Sydney brings the Bad Boys franchise's signature brand of street-level action to the West Coast, all, so she can find yet another elusive drug kingpin.

L.A.'s Finest is available to stream on Tubi.

'Bad Boys for Life'

Release Date: January 17, 2020 Run Time: 2 hours 4 minutes Directors: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah Starring: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Núñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, Joe Pantoliano, Jacob Scipio, Theresa Randle, and DJ Khaled

Over a decade after Bad Boys II, Bad Boys for Life reunites us with Mike and Martin as older but not much wiser police officers. Fresh off of becoming a grandpa, Marcus is once again considering options for retiring from the Miami police force. Mike is still indulging in his playboy ways, but even he's about to get some news that will change his life forever.

A ghost from Mike's past named Isabel Aretas (Kate del Castillo) has vowed vengeance on Mike and has sent her ruthless son Armando (Jacob Scipio) to destroy everything he holds dear. This leads Mike and Marcus to form an uneasy alliance with the police department's Advanced Miami Metro Operations unit, or AMMO for short. The two don't really meld with the more official antics of the relatively young unit, plus Mike isn't keen on working with his ex-girlfriend Rita Secada (Paola Núñez), but Mike and Marcus will need all the help they can get if they want to stop the Aretas family.

Bad Boys for Life is available to stream on Hulu.

'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'

Release Date: June 7, 2024 Run Time: 1 hour 55 minutes Directors: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah Starring: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, Rhea Seehorn, Tiffany Haddish, Joe Pantoliano, and DJ Khaled

The latest installment in the Bad Boys series, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, sees Mike and Marcus embark on their most dangerous mission yet. Even though their beloved Captain Howard has been long dead, some shocking allegations that he was involved in rampant production within the Miami PD have made themselves known. Mike and Marcus refuse to take such slander, and while they also get wrongly accused, that won't stop them from clearing their former Captain's name. It's an exhilarating ride from start to finish, and while we don't know if we'll ever get Bad Boys 5 or not, this works very well as a fitting send-off.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is in theaters now.

