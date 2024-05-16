The Big Picture 4DX technology enhances Bad Boys: Ride or Die with motion seats, wind, and sensory effects for an immersive experience.

The film reunites Detectives Mike and Marcus in a corruption investigation within Miami PD, promising action and mystery.

Check out the exclusive new 4DX poster for the film.

The boys are back for more in Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return to their signature theatrical roles in one of the summer's most anticipated action movies, and it's set to provide a thrilling night at the cinema. One of the most exciting ways to catch the movie will be on 4DX, and Collider is delighted to exclusively reveal the 4DX-branded poster for the film, featuring the two stars looking stoic against a dark backdrop of Miami with some very cool blue mood lighting.

The movie reunites Detectives Mike and Marcus as they delve into corruption within the Miami PD. When their late Captain Conrad Howard is implicated in dealings with drug cartels, a setup forces them to become fugitives, compelling them to operate outside the law. Directed by the duo Adil & Bilall, the film promises to be packed with grand action sequences and a gripping mystery at its heart.

What Makes 4DX the Best Way to See 'Bad Boys: Ride of Die'?

4DX is a cutting-edge cinema technology that enhances traditional movie-viewing by incorporating physical effects synchronized with the on-screen action. These effects include motion seats that move in sync with the film, environmental elements like wind, rain, and fog, and sensory features such as lightning, water sprays, and air jets. That multi-sensory approach transforms the cinematic experience, making it more immersive and engaging.

For a high-octane action film like Bad Boys, 4DX can elevate the thrill to a new level. Imagine the adrenaline rush during high-speed car chases as the motion seats replicate sharp turns and rapid accelerations, while wind effects mimic the rush of air. Explosive action scenes come alive with seat vibrations simulating gunfire impacts, flashing lights synchronized with explosions, and bursts of air and scents of gunpowder. Dramatic weather changes, underwater escapes, and even comedic moments involving Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are all enhanced with appropriate environmental and sensory effects, immersing viewers in the film's dynamic world.

In essence, 4DX transforms Bad Boys from a movie into a fully immersive adventure, amplifying the excitement, intensity, and fun. It ensures that audiences don’t just watch the chaos unfold — they feel it. By integrating these multi-sensory effects, 4DX turns passive viewing into an active experience, making every car chase, explosion, and comedic stumble involving Mike and Marcus more vivid and engaging. So, for your next Bad Boys movie, consider a 4DX showing for an unparalleled cinematic thrill ride.

Stay tuned to Collider for more on Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The movie opens on June 7, 2024.