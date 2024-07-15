The Big Picture Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be available on Digital and VOD on July 23.

The movie has an audience approval rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Will Smith hints at the possibility of a fifth Bad Boys movie, stating he only wants to make sequels with a purpose.

While he might have had his fair share of problems in recent years, Will Smith has returned to acting with the recent release of Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Co-starring Martin Lawrence, the fourth installment in the blockbuster action-comedy franchise, the movie has played in theaters for over a month and a half now and has been able to put up impressive numbers. While its performance has been one of the standout stories of a slow summer, that run is nearing its end as a digital release date has been set.

According to When to Stream, Smith and Lawrence's Bad Boys: Ride or Die will become available on Digital via premium video on demand on July 23. The streaming tracker also, in its announcement, highlighted that distributor Sony Pictures has yet to confirm the release date. Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be available for purchase or rent on streaming outlets like Prime Video, AppleTV+, and VUDU. The action-comedy sequel comes from a franchise that knows largely how to impress critics and audiences alike. However, in this case, while its predecessor has an approval rating of 75% on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, Bad Boys: Ride or Die comes in below that at a score of 65%. However, the latest sequel proves its worth by dazzling audiences, landing a near-perfect audience score of 97% as compared to an audience rating of 96% for Bad Boys for Life.

Directed by the dynamic duo of Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Bad Boys: Ride or Die has brought Smith back into the limelight after an unfortunate few years. Prior to winning his Best Actor Academy Award for King Richard, Smith and comedian Chris Rock were involved in an altercation at the Oscars. In the aftermath of that, the actor was banned by the academy and shunned by Hollywood. However, Bad Boys: Ride or Die's performance this year suggests that, while some might not have moved past the incident, audiences seem to have.

Will There Be More 'Bad Boys' Movies?

The Bad Boys franchise began in 1995 with a blockbuster hit from Michael Bay which grossed $141 million globally. Nearly a decade later, the second film, also directed by Bay, was released in 2003. Bad Boys II grossed over $270 million worldwide. The success of Bad Boys for Life in 2020 and its sequel's stellar summer numbers have seen the franchise earn over $1.2 billion in total. So it begs the question. Will there be a fifth film featuring the crime-fighting duo? To this Smith has commented, saying:

“As long as there's a reason—I never wanted to be one of those dudes who make sequels just because people will go. I want to make them because there is something to say and the characters have a place that they're developing to that will be interesting and fun to watch and maybe even a little helpful.”

You can watch Bad Boys: Ride or Die in theaters and is expected to hit digital platforms on July 23. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

