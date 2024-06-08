The Big Picture The fourth installment of Bad Boys is exceeding expectations, poised to earn over $50 million in its opening weekend.

Reviews for Bad Boys: Ride or Die are positive, with an A- CinemaScore and a "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Garfield Movie is also performing well, nearing the $70 million mark domestically despite new competition.

After a disappointing couple of weeks, the domestic box office is looking to rebound in grand fashion this weekend with the release of Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The fourth installment of the blockbuster action-comedy franchise is poised to over-perform in its debut weekend, having earned $21 million on Friday. Around $5.9 million of this total came from Thursday previews. Starring Will Smith alongside Martin Lawrence, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is expected to generate over $50 million in its first weekend, a huge leap from the rather conservative $30 million that Sony was projecting heading into its debut.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die comes four years after the massively successful Bad Boys For Life, which emphatically re-launched the franchise mere weeks before the pandemic altered the industry forever. That movie grossed over $425 million worldwide after a $62 million debut, and received mostly positive reviews for Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s energetic direction. Reviews for the fourth film have also been encouraging; Bad Boys: Ride or Die currently sits at a “fresh” 64% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but more importantly, it earned an A- CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which bodes well for its future. In his review, Collider’s Matthew Donato praised Adil & Bilall for successfully aping series originator Michael Bay’s signature style, and in many ways, improving upon it.

Sony will also claim second place this weekend, with The Garfield Movie looking to generate around $10 million after grossing $2.8 million on its third Friday. This represents a soft 26% drop, as the movie continues to draw family audiences well into its theatrical run. The Garfield Movie has grossed over $60 million domestically so far, and will come within touching distance of the $70 million mark by Sunday. The animated movie still has several days ahead of it before it faces direct competition from Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which is expected to deliver the year’s biggest opening.

The Domestic Box Office Is Bouncing Back After a Disappointing Start to the Summer

New Line opened debutante director Ishana Night Shayamalan’s The Watchers in third place; Ishana is the daughter of genre legend M. Night Shayamalan. The horror movie grossed around $3 million on Friday, and is eying around $7 million in its first three days of release. It’s a soft debut, but reviews have been terrible, and this hasn’t been the best year for horror so far. It’s early days, but The Watchers can be categorized alongside fellow horror under-performers such as The First Omen, Tarot, and Imaginary. The movie is sitting on a 29% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and could only manage a disappointing C- CinemaScore from opening day audiences; par for the course for the genre, but worrisome nonetheless.

The fourth and fifth spots were claimed by holdovers IF, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. John Krasinski’s family film is continuing to display incredible holds, weeks into its theatrical run. IF will pass the $90 million mark by Sunday after grossing $2.3 million on its fourth Friday; hitting the $100 million mark is all but guaranteed at this point. The summer’s biggest hit, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, is eying $5.5 million in its fifth weekend, after having made $1.5 million on Friday. Remarkably, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga — easily the year’s biggest commercial disappointment — found itself dropping out of the top five as it entered only its third weekend of release. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.

