Bad Boys: Ride or Die enters top 5 movies at 2024 domestic Box Office, surpassing Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Worldwide Box Office earnings reach $335 million, surpassing $1 billion for the entire Bad Boys franchise.

Positive reviews praise the film's action, chemistry between the lead actors, and its status as a fan-favorite.

The latest Box Office figures show that, following an extended run at the Box Office that has proved favorable, Bad Boys: Ride or Die has officially entered the top 5 movies at the 2024 domestic Box Office, knocking out Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in the process. The difference between the two is certainly marginal at less than $1 million, but, with Ride or Die still likely to pick up much more success in its final stretch in theaters, the competition between the two looks over. Next in the sights of Ride or Die is Kung Fu Panda 4, with the Will Smith-led movie having to make another $24 million to grab fourth spot.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die has, so far, made an estimated $335 million at the worldwide Box Office, stunning expectations and revitalizing a once weak summer of film. That revitalization has been helped in no small part by Pixar's Inside Out 2, which has already earned over $1 billion globally. That figure is also poignant for the Bad Boys franchise, with the success of their fourth outing tipping the total Box Office figure for the entire run over the $1 billion mark. This is an incredible achievement for a franchise that some had cited as tired not too long ago, but, alas, it also puts Inside Out 2's success into perspective, seeing as it achieved what four films could in just one sitting.

'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' is Unadulterated Cinematic Entertainment

Despite public and critical reviews of Bad Boys for Life being fairly positive, concern still surrounded the fourth installment upon its announcement. This is customary for latter sequels in action franchises, especially considering the cash-grabbing let-downs that so frequently appear in theaters. However, the initial response to Bad Boys: Ride or Die has proven the franchise to be a four-hit-wonder, with some hailing it as one of the best four-part franchises of all time.

Thanks to a dedication to thrilling action and a central duo that looks like they've not missed a single beat, Ride or Die has cemented itself as a fan-favorite film for 2024. In his review of the film for Collider, Matthew Donato said, "Adil & Bilall hardly lose tempo, speeding through storytelling filler toward the next bulletstorm. Smith and Lawrence never stop cracking zingers, keeping us rooting for their eventual victory dance. What works reminds us why we love going to the movies, and what doesn’t shuffles out of frame before too much damage is done. Bad Boys: Ride or Die swerves expectations and socks us with another worthy sequel, one that shouldn’t work as well as it does, but hey, tell that to the big stupid grin on your face after the movie’s over."

Bad Boys: Ride or Die has officially entered the top 5 movies at the 2024 domestic Box Office. Tickets for the movie are still available via the link below:

