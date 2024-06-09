The Big Picture Bad Boys: Ride or Die opens to stellar numbers, boosting the industry after many underperforming titles kicked off the summer box office.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence shine with a $104 million debut at the global box office.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah's direction has been lauded in the fourth installment, earning high audience approval and positive critic reactions.

Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die has given the industry reason to celebrate this weekend, after a worrying past few weeks, where major summer titles seemed to underperform. The fourth installment in the now-vintage action-comedy franchise opened to stellar numbers both domestically and worldwide, cementing star Will Smith’s appeal despite what seemed like a career-ending scandal a couple of years ago. Also starring Martin Lawrence, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is Smith's first theatrical release after the Oscars incident; he previously starred in the Apple TV+ drama Emancipation.

Directed by the dynamic Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Bad Boys: Ride or Die grossed $56 million domestically and another $48 million from overseas markets in its first three days of release, for a cumulative global debut of $104 million. This is one of the top openings of the year, and a much-needed boost for a marketplace that has been struggling this summer with major misfires such as The Fall Guy and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. By comparison, the franchise’s third installment — Bad Boys for Life — grossed $62 million domestically and an almost identical number globally in its first weekend back in 2020.

The 'Bad Boys' Franchise Has Grossed Over $900 Million Worldwide

Bad Boys Movies Global Box Office Bad Boys $141 million Bad Boys II $273 million Bad Boys for Life $426 million Bad Boys: Ride or Die $104 million (and counting)

Also directed by Adil & Bilall, Bad Boys 3 went on to gross over $425 million globally in its theatrical run, which was mercifully nearing its end when the pandemic changed the industry forever. Bad Boys: Ride or Die is playing in a very different landscape, where major movies are made available on streaming and digital not too long after their theatrical debuts, and audiences are more selective about what they want to watch in theaters. This summer, only Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has emerged as a bona fide hit, which isn’t how things used to be not too long ago.

But Bad Boys: Ride or Die opened to a stupendous audience response, which suggests that it’ll keep performing well into the summer. The movie holds an excellent 97% audience approval rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, in addition to the A- CinemaScore that it earned from the opening day crowds. The film also received mostly positive reactions from critics and currently holds a “fresh” 64% rating on RT. Collider’s Matthew Donato praised Adil & Bilall’s direction and wrote in his review that they do a great job at enhancing series originator Michael Bay’s signature style.

Bay made his feature directorial debut with the first Bad Boys, which was released in 1995 and grossed $141 million worldwide. A sequel, Bad Boys II, followed in 2003 and grossed over $270 million worldwide. Also featuring Joe Pantoliano, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, and DJ Khaled, Bad Boys: Ride or Die was produced on a reported budget of $100 million. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

