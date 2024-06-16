The Big Picture Bad Boys: Ride or Die continues to dominate the box office, grossing over $214 million globally in its second weekend.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die exceeded its reported budget in its opening weekend.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah's film earns high praise from audiences, validating their talent after the setback with Batgirl's cancellation.

Providing some effective counter-programming in its second weekend with Pixar’s Inside Out 2 dominating the global box office, Sony’s R-rated Bad Boys: Ride or Die delivered spectacular holds across the world. The movie passed important milestones both domestically and worldwide, as it demonstrated star Will Smith’s Teflon-coated goodwill. Bad Boys: Ride or Die is Smith’s first theatrical release since his altercation with comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars a couple of years ago, which got him banned from The Academy for a decade.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die grossed around $33 million domestically this weekend, which represents a stellar 41% drop. This takes the film’s running domestic total to $112 million, while its international haul now stands at $102 million, representing a cumulative global tally of $214 million. Bad Boys: Ride or Die was reportedly produced on a budget of $100 million, which it recovered in its opening weekend itself. This past week, the long-running action-comedy franchise took its combined global box office revenue past the $1 billion mark.

The 'Bad Boys' Franchise Has Grossed Over $1 Billion Worldwide

Bad Boys Movies Global Box Office Bad Boys $141 million Bad Boys II $273 million Bad Boys for Life $426 million Bad Boys: Ride or Die $214 million (and counting)

The third film, Bad Boys for Life, remains the series’ top-grossing installment, with a lifetime haul of around $425 million. The movie successfully re-introduced the franchise to a new generation of audiences and narrowly escaped having its theatrical run cut short by the pandemic. Directed by the Belgian duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Bad Boys for Life scored mostly positive reviews, as has Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Also directed by Adil & Bilall — that’s how they’re billed on screen — the movie currently sits at a “fresh” 64% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

But audience reception is the key. Bad Boys: Ride or Die earned an impressive A- CinemaScore from opening day crowds, and is currently sitting at a 97% audience rating on RT. For Adil & Bilall as well, this is much-needed validation after the Batgirl fiasco. The filmmakers found themselves in an unfortunate position last year when Warner Bros. cancelled the release of their completed superhero movie and took a tax write-off instead. What made the situation all the more unfortunate was the buzz that Adil & Bilall hadn't done a good enough job on it. But they remain some of the brightest talents around, having bounced back with a crowd-pleasing box office hit, much like Phil Lord and Christopher Miller did after being replaced on Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The first Bad Boys film was released in 1995 and served as Michael Bay’s directorial debut. It grossed over $140 million worldwide. Bay returned to helm the sequel, 2003’s Bad Boys II, which generated over $270 million worldwide. Also starring Joe Pantoliano, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, and DJ Khaled, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

