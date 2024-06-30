The Big Picture Bad Boys: Ride or Die has surpassed $165 million domestically and $332 million globally.

Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah's direction revitalizes the Bad Boys franchise.

The Bad Boys franchise has grossed over $1 billion.

Now nearing a month of release in theaters worldwide, Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die is still drawing crowds despite major competition from A Quiet Place: Day One this weekend. The movie had been providing some much-needed counter-programming for the past couple of weeks, as Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2 broke record after record. But this weekend, its fourth, Bad Boys: Ride or Die passed a significant milestone of its own. The film features returning stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence and is directed by the dynamic Belgian duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who go by Adil & Bilall on screen.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die grossed $10 million this weekend at the domestic box office, taking its running total to $165 million while retaining a spot in the top five. It has also generated $166 million from overseas markets so far, for a cumulative global haul of $332 million. Bad Boys: Ride or Die remains the second-biggest installment in the action-comedy franchise’s history, behind Bad Boys for Life, which was also directed by Adil & Bilall. The Bad Boys movies have generated over $1.1 billion in global box office revenue.

Bad Boys for Life narrowly avoided being shut down because of the pandemic in early 2020 and had mostly completed its box office run by the time global lockdowns brought everything to a standstill. The movie tapped out with $200 million domestically and around $425 million worldwide, against a reported budget of $90 million. Bad Boys: Ride or Die was produced on a reported budget of $100 million, and serves as Smith’s first theatrical release since his infamous incident with Chris Rock at the Oscars a couple of years ago. While things were still up in the air when he starred in the awards-bait drama Emancipation in 2022, audiences across the globe seemed to welcome him back with open arms this year.

Adil & Bilall Have Injected Fresh Life Into the 'Bad Boys' Franchise

Close

Bad Boys: Ride or Die appears to have settled at a “fresh” 64% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, but the fan reception is the key here. It holds a remarkable 97% audience score on RT, in addition to the A- CinemaScore that it earned from the opening day crowds. The Bad Boys franchise began in 1995, with Michael Bay’s blockbuster original film, which generated over $140 million globally. Bad Boys II, also directed by Bay, was released in 2003 to worse reviews but a bigger box office response. The movie made over $270 million worldwide against a reported budget of $130 million.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is playing in theaters; stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Get Tickets