Now having played in theaters worldwide for over a month, Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die is slowing down at the global box office, but only slightly. The movie exceeded expectations in its opening weekend and delivered impressive holds across the subsequent four weeks. But with the majority of movie screens now playing a host of newer releases, the action-comedy saw revenues declining both domestically and internationally in its fifth weekend. Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as fast-talking Miami detectives, Bad Boys: Ride or Die retained a spot in the top five domestically, while it passed a massive new milestone globally.

The movie has made around $177 million in North America so far, having added over $6 million to its tally this weekend. Internationally, the film grossed over $8 million this weekend, taking its overseas haul to over $180 million. Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s cumulative global haul now stands at $360 million, against a reported budget of $100 million. Despite its stellar performance, however, the benchmark set by its predecessor, Bad Boys for Life, seems a little out of reach at this stage.

Released mere weeks before the pandemic brought the world to a standstill in 2020, Bad Boys for Life concluded its box office run with over $200 million domestically and around $425 million worldwide. It remains the top-grossing installment in the long-running franchise, which began in 1995 with Michael Bay’s smash-hit first film. Also directed by Bay, Bad Boys II followed in 2003 and grossed over $270 million worldwide against a reported budget of $130 million.

The 'Bad Boys' Movies Have Grossed $1.2 Billion Worldwide

After several stops and starts across the next few years, the franchise was revived by the dynamic Belgian duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. Bad Boys for Life earned mostly positive reviews in addition to its box office success, making the decision to bring Adil & Bilall back for the fourth installment a no-brainer. Reviews for Bad Boys: Ride or Die have also been mostly positive, with the movie having settled at a 64% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But the film’s audience score stands at an eye-popping 97%.

Not only has the movie re-established Smith’s stardom after the infamous Oscars incident a couple of years ago — Smith was banned by The Academy for attacking Chris Rock during the live telecast — it has also provided validation for Adil & Bilall. The filmmakers were humiliated when Warner Bros. canceled the release of their nearly-completed Batgirl movie in an unprecedented tax write-off. They’ve now delivered two major blockbusters that have grossed a combined total of approximately $800 million worldwide. You can watch Bad Boys: Ride or Die in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

