The Big Picture Bad Boys: Ride or Die continues its strong global box office performance, nearing the $400 million milestone.

The franchise has now grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide, with positive audience reception for both recent films.

Despite controversies, Will Smith's return to the big screen in this exclusively theatrical release has been a success.

Having played in theaters worldwide for over a month and a half now, Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die dropped out of the top five domestically for the first time this weekend. But that didn’t stop it from registering yet another strong hold, even at the global box office. The action-comedy film, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, continued its crusade towards the massive $400 million milestone globally, even as its chances of overtaking its direct predecessor declined by the day.

With $185 million domestically and $193 million from overseas markets, Bad Boys: Ride or Die has now grossed $378 million globally, against a reported budget of $100 million. By comparison, the long-running series’ third film — Bad Boys for Life — generated over $200 million domestically and nearly $425 million worldwide upon its release in 2020, against a reported $90 million budget. The movie narrowly avoided being kneecapped by the pandemic, which brought the world to a standstill only a few weeks after its release.

Bad Boys Movies Global Box Office Bad Boys $141 million Bad Boys II $273 million Bad Boys for Life $424 million Bad Boys: Ride or Die $378 million (and counting)

The 'Bad Boys' Franchise Has Grossed Over $1.2 Billion Worldwide

Both Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die have been directed by the dynamic Belgian duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who, in addition to delivering at the box office, have also earned the franchise positive reviews. While Bad Boys for Life has a 75% approval rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, Bad Boys: Ride or Die appears to have settled at a 65% score. But it’s the audience reception that truly counts with these movies. Bad Boys for Life has a near-immaculate 96% audience score on RT, while Bad Boys: Ride or Die has a 97% audience rating.

What this also proves is that the casual moviegoer doesn’t care about the incident between Smith and comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars a couple of years ago, minutes before winning his Best Actor Academy Award. Smith was subsequently issued a decade-long ban by the Academy, but only a few months later, he starred in the would-be awards contender film Emancipation, which debuted on Apple TV+. Bad Boys: Ride or Die is his first exclusively theatrical release in four years, and there’s no looking back now.

The franchise began in 1995 with Michael Bay’s blockbuster first movie, which grossed $141 million globally. Also directed by Bay, Bad Boys II followed in 2003, and grossed over $270 million worldwide. The Bad Boys franchise has generated a combined total of over $1.2 billion worldwide. You can watch Bad Boys: Ride or Die in theaters — Sony has cleverly held off on releasing it at home — and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

