The Big Picture Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes delivered similar box office numbers before Inside Out 2 outperformed.

The latest Planet of the Apes movie made nearly $400 million globally, while Bad Boys: Ride or Die is approaching that milestone.

Despite mixed critical reviews, Bad Boys: Ride or Die has a strong 97% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, showcasing Will Smith's enduring star power.

At a time when the box office appeared to be struggling, two movies held the fort before Inside Out 2 re-energized the marketplace with its record-breaking performance. Both those movies — Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Bad Boys: Ride or Die — have incidentally delivered similar numbers in the course of their theatrical runs. While the latest installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot trilogy seems to have concluded its global run with just under $400 million, the fourth entry in the long-running Bad Boys series is nearing that benchmark as well.

Now having played in theaters for nearly two months, the movie has made a hair under $190 million domestically, and around $198 million from overseas markets. This puts the film’s cumulative global haul at a fantastic $388 million. While the movie is most likely going to fall short of the third film, Bad Boys for Life’s lifetime domestic and global hauls, it’s still a terrific result for an R-rated action-comedy that will effectively conclude its run next week, when Deadpool & Wolverine takes over.

Directed by the Belgian filmmaker duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah — they also directed the third film, which successfully revitalized interest in the series after nearly two decades of dormancy — Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the franchise’s second-biggest hit. Bad Boys for Life remains the series’ top-grossing movie, with over $200 million domestically and around $425 million worldwide. Having debuted in 1995, the Bad Boys franchise has generated over $1.2 billion worldwide.

'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' Was Produced On a Reported $100 Million Budget

While these movies have always been more popular with audiences than critics, the third and fourth films have also earned positive reviews. Bad Boys: Ride or Die appears to have settled at a “fresh” 65% Rotten Tomatoes score, in comparison to Bad Boys for Life’s 75% score. The audience response, on the other hand, has been phenomenal. Bad Boys: Ride or Die has a 97% audience approval rating on RT, while Bad Boys for Life has a 96% audience score.

These numbers also prove how big of a star Will Smith remains, despite the infamous Oscars incident from a couple of years ago, when he slapped comedian Chris Rock during the show. This is his first theatrical release since that incident, and his first exclusively theatrical film since Bad Boys for Life four years ago. Smith also starred in King Richard, for which he won his acting Oscar, and then in the period drama Emancipation. You can watch Bad Boys: Ride or Die in theaters, as it awaits a digital release this week.

