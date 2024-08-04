The Big Picture Bad Boys: Ride or Die continues to rake in impressive global box office numbers, hitting $398.2 million in total earnings.

The film has been a major success internationally, earning $1 million this weekend in 53 markets around the globe.

Despite facing tough competition, Ride or Die has received positive feedback from fans and played a key role in the franchise crossing the $1 billion mark.

It might have been nearly three months since the latest installment in the Bad Boys franchise first landed in theaters, but it is clear audiences still can't get enough of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's brawny bromance in Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The Columbia Pictures spectacle is still lapping up ample success in international markets, raking in a strong $1 million this weekend in 53 markets around the globe, bringing the film's international cume to $205.3 million.

This new total brings the action epic's global gross to a proud $398.2 million. Domestically, the film saw steady success bringing home $390K on Friday and $540K on Saturday with a projected sweep of $345K on Sunday from over 1,000 locations. Its estimated weekend run is expected to hit around the $1.27 million mark, which will bring its domestic gross to $191.743 million.

Up until now, Ride or Die has had the luxury of being the biggest big-name release in the past few months. However, following the release of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's desperately anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine just last week, it's not surprising to see figures for Ride or Die tailing off. That being said, the film has certainly had its moment, earning a stunning 97% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes and an overall positive reception from fans of the long-standing franchise. In fact, Ride or Die had a pivotal role to play in the series, crossing a global box office milestone — the $1 billion mark.

'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' Pushed the Franchise Past $1 Billion at the Global Box Office

The film follows its street-cool crime-fighting detectives Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) on their latest expedition to protect the streets of Miami. Except this time, the stakes are higher with the pair fighting to clear the name of their late Captain Howard (Joe Pantoliano) who has posthumously become embroiled in a deep-rooted cartel game.

Whilst the figures have remained strong for the release, it is still a fair way behind its predecessor which soared to over $400 million at the box office. This is certainly to be expected given that Bad Boys: For Life was somewhat of a surprise chapter, unveiled after a 17-year gap from the 2003 film's raging success. Perhaps part of what has made Ride or Die so successful is that it is unapologetic in leaning into the aging of its two hero characters, laughing along with the audiences who have grown with the franchise too. It plays into this very narrative by embracing the inevitable mental and physical ailments two high-flying detectives would undoubtedly face working the job for so many years making for both an adrenaline-fulled hearty watch.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is still in select theaters now and on VOD everywhere else. You can search for tickets to a local screening below.

