Months after it debuted in theaters and weeks after its digital release, Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die scraped past perhaps its final global box office milestone. This weekend — its 10th — the action comedy passed the $400 million mark globally, further bridging the gap between itself and its predecessor, 2020’s Bad Boys for Life. The fourth installment of the long-running franchise debuted back in early June, when the situation was far more dire at the box office.

The summer began on a bit of a sour note, with high-profile misfires such as The Fall Guy and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. But along with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Bad Boys: Ride or Die provided a little breathing room for the industry to recover. And that's exactly what's happened, with back-to-back blockbusters such as Inside Out 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Despicable Me 4. Incidentally, Bad Boys: Ride or Die and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes — the two movies that steadied a spiraling summer box office — were pretty neck-and-neck until recently.

But with $193 million domestically and another $207 million from overseas markets, Bad Boys: Ride or Die has now grossed exactly $400 million worldwide. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, on the other hand, has essentially concluded its run just shy of the $400 million mark; its current global haul stands at $396 million. Bad Boys: Ride or Die still has a Japan release pending, which will push it even closer to its predecessor’s $424 million lifetime haul. Produced on a reported budget of $100 million, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the second-biggest film of the franchise, which began in 1995 with Michael Bay’s hit first film.

The 'Bad Boys' Franchise Has Grossed Over $1.2 Billion Globally

The original Bad Boys grossed over $140 million worldwide, and was followed by Bad Boys II in 2003. The second movie concluded its run with over $270 million worldwide. Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, the Bad Boys films have generated a combined total of $1.2 billion worldwide. Smith’s career took a hit, no pun intended, after he attacked comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars a couple of years ago, but Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s performance should be all the proof the industry needs about his bulletproof stardom.

Directed by the Belgian duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah — they also directed the third film — Bad Boys: Ride or Die opened to positive reviews, and seems to have settled at a “fresh” 65% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. You can watch the movie at home and in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith pointing guns on the poster for Bad Boys Ride Or Die
Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Fourth installment of the 'Bad Boys' film series.

Release Date
June 7, 2024
Director
Adil El Arbi , Bilall Fallah
Cast
Will Smith , Martin Lawrence , Alexander Ludwig , Vanessa Hudgens , Rhea Seehorn , Eric Dane , Melanie Liburd , Paola Núñez