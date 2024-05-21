The Big Picture Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters June 7, with familiar faces like Will Smith and Martin Lawrence returning for more action.

The Bad Boys franchise continues to gain momentum, with positive reviews and strong box office numbers for the latest installment.

Fans of the buddy-cop action series can look forward to more adventures with Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in the future.

With just over two weeks until the premiere of the fourth Bad Boys movie, Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are ramping up the action. A newly released look at Bad Boys: Ride or Die from Fandango shows Will Smith and Martin Lawrence on the run and in the midst of what appears to be a chaotic gun fight. Lawrence's Marcus Burnett appears to have just come from playing paintball, with his red tracksuit and white undershirt being splattered in a variation of orange and green paint, with Smith's Mike Lowrey in his iconic black tank top and overshirt sprinting behind him.

As the fourth entry in the Bad Boys franchise moves closer, promotion has been picking up with new stills, posters, and trailers being released all throughout the last several weeks. Bad Boys: Ride or Die fits into a packed space of summer blockbusters, coming after Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which is several weeks into its theatrical run, and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which premieres in theaters this Friday, May 24. Releasing on June 7, Bad Boys: Ride or Die's biggest competitor will be Inside Out 2, starring Amy Poehler, Ayo Edebiri, and Paul Walter Hauser, which hits theaters one week later on June 14.

Will ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Be the Last ‘Bad Boys’ Movie?

Image via Fandango

Although a fifth Bad Boys movie has yet to be confirmed, Smith and Lawrence recently expressed interest in reprising their roles as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively, in future installments. Bad Boys has been one of the most beloved buddy-cop action franchises for the better part of 30 years now, but neither titular star has shown any signs of slowing down as they move into their late 50s. As of their most recent entry, Bad Boys for Life, the franchise has yet to experience the big "drop-off" that so many others do after running for so long and pursuing third and fourth entries.

Bad Boys for Life resonated strongly with both critics and audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, earning a "certified fresh" 76% score from reviewers and a nearly perfect 96% rating from fans. The film also grossed $426 million worldwide on a budget of $90 million, and with Bad Boys: Ride or Die already generating positive word-of-mouth from first reactions, fans could very well be in for many more years of Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die arrives in theaters on June 7. Check out the new image above and find your tickets below.

GET TICKETS NOW