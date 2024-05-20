The Big Picture Collider is partnering with IMAX and Sony for an advanced screening of Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will join us after the movie for an exclusive Q&A.

Read below for details on how to enter for a chance to win tickets to the Los Angeles screening on May 31 at 7pm.

We’re going to Miami, readers! Well, we’re going to Los Angeles for an advanced screening, but if you want to take a trip to Miami, you won’t want to miss out on this one. Collider has partnered with IMAX and Sony to offer you a chance to see Bad Boys: Ride or Die on the biggest screen before its official theatrical release in June. Not only will we get to see Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their iconic roles as Mike and Marcus, but Collider’s Steve Weintraub will sit down after the credits for an exclusive Q&A with the behind-the-scenes bad boys, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

Oh, you thought they were done? It’s been four years since Marcus (Lawrence) came out of his short-lived retirement to support his partner Mike (Smith) in Bad Boys for Life, but now this dynamic duo may be facing their toughest mission yet. The news is plastered with posthumous accusations of Captain Conrad Howard’s (Joe Pantoliano) corruption, but when Mike and Marcus receive a video from Howard warning them it’s an inside job — and they’re being targeted next — they’ll have to fight as fugitives to uncover the truth. The fourth in the saga brings back familiar faces including Jacob Scipio (Expend4bles) as Armando, Paola Núñez (The Purge series) as Captain Rita Secada, Vanessa Hudgens (Sucker Punch) as AMMO weapons expert Kelly, and introduces Eric Dane (Grey’s Anatomy), Melanie Liburd (Perpetrator), Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four), and Tiffany Haddish (Haunted Mansion).

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ IMAX Screening Details

If you’re in the Los Angeles area or have the means to get there, come join us on Friday, May 31 near LAX. The IMAX screening begins at 7 pm. We’ll be watching the movie in the immersive IMAX format, which means every high-speed chase, every explosion, every one of Mike’s gunshots and hand-to-hand combats will be experienced in perfectly tuned sound and images. After the screening, we’ll host a Q&A with Arbi and Fallah, the duo that brought back Bad Boys for Life, the MCU's Ms. Marvel series, and who worked on the infamously shelved Batgirl.

How to Get ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get a seat. We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to May 31, so keep an eye out.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters on June 7.