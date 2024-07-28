The Big Picture Bad Boys: Ride or Die crossed $200 million internationally, becoming a hit globally.

Ride or Die is now the highest-grossing film in Saudi Arabia, surpassing Top Gun: Maverick.

The Bad Boys franchise reached over $1 billion globally with Ride or Die's success.

Audiences across the world have continued to come for the Bad Boys, as Bad Boys: Ride or Die continues to perform well at the interntational box office. This weekend saw the fourth film in the Bad Boys franchise cross the $200 million mark internationally. Stars Will Smith (I Am Legend) and Martin Lawrence (Martin) returned for this installment.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die has performed well in several international markets. This weekend saw Ride or Die become the highest-grossing film of all time in Saudi Arabia, an honor previously held by Tom Cruise and his long-awaited Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The total haul for Saudi Arabia is currently at $23 million, with Mexico and the United Kingdom not terribly far behind with $15.6 and $15.2 million, respectively.

The global total (domestic and international) for Bad Boys: Ride or Die currently sits at $395.2 million. This total is roughly $100 million shy of the third film, Bad Boys for Life. While that total may sound a tad disheartening, Ride or Die has helped propel the Bad Boys franchise past the billion dollar mark globally, an impressive nod given the franchise's nature and longevity. The first two Bad Boys films released in theaters in 1995 and 2003, respectively. Ride or Die has also had the relative luxury of being one of the few action releases of the summer thus far, but that's officially changed this past weekend with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine.

What are the 'Bad Boys' Films About?

The Bad Boys films see the misadventures of Detective Lieutenant Michael Eugene 'Mike' Lowrey (Smith) and Detective Lieutenant Marcus Miles Burnett (Lawrence), two Miami detectives who follow crime and work to keep the city and their families safe. Many of their actions and methods are called into question, particularly by their captain, Conrad (Joe Pantoliano). Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the fourth entry in the franchise, following 2020's third film, Bad Boys for Life.

Who Directed 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die?'

Bad Boys: Ride or Die sees the return of directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Adil & Billal). The duo directed the previous film in the Bad Boys franchise. Their names may be familiar to some, particularly for their unfortunately cancelled DC film, Batgirl. The pair are known for their quick and swift action, which has been highly praised within the Bad Boys franchise. They have also worked with Marvel, directing two episodes of the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is currently in theaters and available to rent on VOD. You can purchase your tickets here.