Fans of the Bad Boys franchise have more reasons to celebrate this October, as Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the latest installment in the action-packed series, is reportedly coming to Netflix. The news stems from the 2021 deal between Sony Pictures and Netflix, which grants the streaming giant exclusive rights to Sony’s theatrical releases once they've finished their cinema runs. This time, Ride or Die is expected to join Netflix’s catalogue just a few months after its theatrical debut in June 2024.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die follows the success of 2020's Bad Boys for Life, which reignited the Bad Boys franchise after a 17-year hiatus. The third film was a massive hit, earning strong reviews and fan appreciation, which set high expectations for the fourth installment.

Who's in 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'?

Returning to the forefront are the dynamic duo of Detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), who find themselves in the most challenging situation yet—on the wrong side of the law. The film picks up with them trying to clear the name of their late police captain, Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano), who was posthumously framed for corruption.

The return to the Bad Boys world sees more explosive action, familiar faces, and a personal mission that ups the stakes for the Miami-based duo. While Ride or Die stays true to the wisecracking, fast-paced style fans have come to expect, it also takes the series in an unexpected direction, providing fresh narrative twists that explore Mike and Marcus’ personal and professional lives in ways that haven’t been seen before.

In addition to Smith, Lawrence, and Pantoliano reprising their iconic roles, Ride or Die brings back several familiar characters from previous films. Jacob Scipio, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, DJ Khaled, and John Salley all return, ensuring the continuity that fans love. However, the franchise also introduces new blood, with Euphoria's Eric Dane stepping in as the film’s main antagonist, alongside other high-profile additions like Ioan Gruffudd, Melanie Liburd, Tiffany Haddish, Rhea Seehorn, and rapper Joyner Lucas.

Behind the camera, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who helmed Bad Boys for Life, return to guide the film through its high-octane paces, ensuring the continuation of the style and energy that helped the franchise thrive.

For Bad Boys fans who can't get enough of the high-octane action and buddy comedy laughs, the arrival of Ride or Die on Netflix is the perfect way to enjoy the latest adventure of Mike and Marcus from the comfort of your sofaplex. Stay tuned for more updates.