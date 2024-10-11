Not long after it was announced that Will Smith would reunite with original Bad Boys filmmaker Michael Bay for his upcoming Netflix movie, his latest outing as Mike Lowery is breaking streaming charts. Bad Boys: Ride or Die recently began streaming on Netflix and immediately jumped to the top of the charts, currently sitting at #1, ahead of The Menendez Brothers, the recent documentary release that followed Ryan Murphy's second season of Monsters. Bad Boys: Ride or Die follows Mike Lowery (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) like you've never seen them, now on the run after their former boss is being framed for a crime he didn't commit. The film also stars Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig and currently sits at a 65% rating from critics and a 97% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Chris Bremner and Will Beall teamed to write the screenplay for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directing the movie. Bremner also wrote the screenplay for Bad Boys for Life, the 2020 prequel to Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and then also penned the script for Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson's team-up action flick, The Man from Toronto. Beall most recently wrote the script for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and he also has a writing credit on Zack Snyder's Justice League. He made his DC debut in 2018 penning the screenplay for Aquaman after working on the Training Day spin-off series. Arbi and Fallah made their directorial debut in 2014 on Image and also directed two episodes of Ms. Marvel between their work on Bad Boys 3 and 4.

What Else Is Popular on Netflix?

Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg's unlikely comic book movie team-up, 2 Guns, was recently added to Netflix and has also been a major hit on the platform, along with The Garfield Movie, which was panned by critics earlier in the year but performed admirably at the box office, earning more than $250 million worldwide. The first Kung Fu Panda movie starring Jack Black has also snuck into the Netflix top 10, currently sitting in the #10 spot.

