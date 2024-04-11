The Big Picture Get ready for another thrilling adventure with Mike and Marcus in Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah return to helm the film, featuring a talented supporting cast including Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig.

With a new poster released, fans can expect Bad Boys: Ride or Die to hit theaters on June 7.

After confronting Isabel (Kate del Castillo) in a dangerous mission that sent Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence) to Mexico in Bad Boys for Life, the duo is ready to return for yet another adventure that will place their lives in danger. Sony Pictures has released a new poster for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, giving audiences a new look at the characters they've been following for almost three decades. While the poster makes Marcus and Mike look ready to take on any threat that makes its way to them, it's clear that they have never faced a journey as dangerous as the one they're about to go on when they return to the big screen.

The premise of Bad Boys: Ride or Die is set around the aftermath of Captain Conrad Howard's (Joe Pantoliano) death from the last installment in the series, with the character currently being accused of corruption. Mike and Marcus have to make sure that Howard's reputation remains intact after he's clearly been framed, with the major problem for them being that they will also be publicly accused of things they didn't do. Time will tell if the duo will make it out of Bad Boys: Ride or Die with a clean slate, or if they have finally met their match in the latest installment of the franchise.

Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah are once again working as directors for Mike and Marcus' adventures after the duo helmed Bad Boys for Life. Before they were able to return to the world of the franchise, the filmmakers were busy working on the Batgirl movie that was never released by Warner Bros. But in addition to their anticipated movie that unfortunately never saw the light of day, Adil & Bilal also worked on Rebel, a drama that focused on a Muslim family worried about the future of their youngest member.

Who Else Will Star in 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'?

While Smith and Lawrence are known for leading the Bad Boys franchise, the upcoming sequel will also feature a very talented supporting cast that will ensure the series keeps its signature sense of humor when it returns to multiplexes. Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, and Paola Núñez will all reprise their roles from the previous movie, as Mike and Marcus work extensively to clean Captain Howard's name. Even if Bad Boys for Life's title suggested closure for the characters, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is ready to prove that the crew has much left to give.

You can check out the new poster for Bad Boys: Ride or Die below, before the movie premieres in theaters on June 7.