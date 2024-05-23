The Big Picture Bad Boys: Ride or Die stays true to its roots with an R-rating, promising the same violent and profane action fans love.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return in their mid-50s to uphold the legacy of the Bad Boys franchise with a stellar ensemble cast.

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are back to deliver the adrenaline-pumping action in theaters on June 7th.

The Bad Boys are coming to theaters worldwide in just two short weeks, and fans can rest easy knowing one important series trend will continue. Bad Boys: Ride or Die has officially nailed down an R-rating, confirming the gloves are off for Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett in the fourth chapter of their story together. The Bad Boys franchise is known for being violent and profane, which is part of why it's cultivated such a massive audience over the years. Anything short of an R-rating for Bad Boys: Ride or Die could've potentially rubbed fans the wrong way and signaled a desire to span into a broader audience in hopes of making more money instead of staying true to the series' roots.

Staying true to what makes the Bad Boys so desirable in the first place is part of why Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are still making these movies, now in their mid-to-late 50s. Both actors have spoken candidly in the past about returning for the legacy sequel in 2020 with Bad Boys for Life, and being back in the saddle yet again for the fourth entry with Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Smith, in particular, has mentioned how much it rubs him the wrong way to see legacy sequels handled poorly so often, assuring Bad Boys fans that he and Martin Lawrence would only be around if there were good ideas to accompany them.

Who Stars in 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die'?

Close

As with the films preceding it in the franchise, Bad Boys: Ride or Die has assembled an impressive ensemble cast for the fourth (and hopefully not final) entry. Smith and Lawrence are back in the lead roles as Miami detectives, and their long-time boss, Captain Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano) will also play a role in the film, except this time he's the one getting them in trouble instead of sending them towards it. Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig are reprising their roles as Kelly and Dorn, respectively, and Ioan Gruffudd, best known for playing Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, in the 2005 and 2007 iterations of Marvel's First Family, will star in the film as well. Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are also back to helm their second Bad Boys film.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die zooms into theaters on June 7. Stay tuned to Collider for future coverage of the film and find tickets below.

FIND TICKETS