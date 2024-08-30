This week, everyone is choosing to ride or die with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. After a box office run that passed $400 million globally and brought the beloved action comedy franchise over the $1 billion mark collectively, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is now one of the most-rented films across all major platforms. It currently ranks #1 on both iTunes and Google and scored a seventh-place spot on Fandango's VUDU platform, falling just behind The Garfield Movie and Coraline. It further underscores the love critics and fans have for this dynamic duo whose long-awaited reunion scored a Verified Hot 97% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ride or Die continues the success of the Bad Boys revival, which began in 2020 with the release of Bad Boys for Life. The series had been dormant since 2003's Bad Boys II before the well-reviewed third film reignited excitement for the adventures of Detectives Mike Lowrey (Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Lawrence). The fourth installment, released in the U.S. back in June, picked up four years later as they try to clear the name of their late police captain, Conrad Howard (Joe Pantoliano). With the wisecracking cops on the opposite side of the law, they have their work cut out for them as they fight to expose the corrupt individuals trying to ruin them.

In addition to everyone's favorite Miami cops, Ride or Die features plenty of other returning faces from previous Bad Boys titles, including Pantoliano, Jacob Scipio, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, DJ Khaled, and John Salley. With a bigger budget and more excitement than ever, the crew features a fair few big new names like Euphoria's Eric Dane as the film's villain, alongside Ioan Gruffudd, Melanie Liburd, Tiffany Haddish, Rhea Seehorn, and rapper Joyner Lucas. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah return behind the camera as well while Chris Bremner and Will Beall pen the screenplay.

Will There Be More 'Bad Boys' Movies After 'Ride or Die'?

At this point, nothing is certain about the future of the Bad Boys franchise, but the success of Ride or Die leaves the door open for yet another sequel with Smith and Lawrence. There is a slight air of finality to the latest film as all the years of action begin to catch up to the two detectives as it brings them together with their families for a happy ending. For what it's worth, Smith previously told Entertainment Weekly that he'd be willing to return if the story justified it, and Lawrence has affirmed that he's on board as long as the fans still demand it and Smith is still up for it. In the meantime though, both have projects to look forward to, with Smith lined up for I Am Legend 2 with Michael B. Jordan and Lawrence eyeing the starry animated feature Sneaks next year with Keith David, Anthony Mackie, and Laurence Fishburne among others.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is available now on digital platforms. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the biggest films on streaming and digital.

