The Big Picture Bad Boys: Ride or Die proves this is a franchise that’s still coming in guns blazing.

Director Adil & Bilall might be doing “Michael Bay” better than Michael Bay himself is right now.

The sequel isn’t stuck in old ways, but still delivers on the expectations we have for what Bad Boys is.

Did Bad Boys: Ride or Die just enter its later-stage Fast and Furious period, when Fast storytellers shot for the moon without grounded restraints? Directors Adil & Bilall don’t literally shoot Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett into space like F9, but there are enough extreme shenanigans to make you think Dom’s crew is only a cargo plane skydive away. That’s a compliment most of the time because who doesn’t love when Fast Five turned the corner for the better? Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the flavor of fun-loving blockbuster entertainment that distracts you while eating an entire bucket of popcorn without knowing, with a sizzle reel hotter than the Florida heat.

What Is 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' About?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back in the saddle as Miami Detective Lieutenants who love each other like smack-talking brothers. Lowrey is reintroduced disobeying traffic laws in another flashy sportscar at illegal speeds while Burnett’s anxiety manifests as nausea, but familiar introductions fade into rejuvenating shakeups. Smith’s playboy gunman and Lawrence’s Skittles-munching partner find themselves fugitives after Captain Howard (Joe Pantoliano) is posthumously framed for criminal corruption. Only Lowrey and Burnett can clear Howard’s legacy, but they’ll have to do so on the run from Miami PD, the FBI, and US Marshalls.

Writers Chris Bremner and Will Beall evolve Bad Boys: Ride or Die beyond another rehash of rebellious cop tropes and Burnett’s retirement dreams. Instead of maintaining Lowrey’s bulletproof attitude and Burnett’s patented freakouts, they basically bodyswap Smith’s and Lawrence’s roles. Neither Lowrey nor Burnett are cemented in their buddy-comedy character molds, which is a refreshing sentiment four films into a decades-spanning franchise. Bremner and Beall write away procedural stuffiness that comes along with any police thriller, taking dynamic swings that let Lowrey battle his mental demons for once, or permit Burnett the freedom to go all “Action Mike” on heavily armed mercenaries.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die becomes a family affair, further paralleling Fast and Furious frameworks. Paola Núñez, Alexander Ludwig, and Vanessa Hudgens all return as their AMMO operative allies, plus Jacob Scipio as Lowrey’s converted cartel assassin son Armando Aretas, not to mention all of the actual family connections from prior installments. There’s hardly enough screentime to flesh out meaningful arcs beyond what’s already been introduced—Ludwig as the gentle therapy advocate, for example—especially with newcomers played by Ioan Gruffudd and Rhea Seehorn. The film has trouble differentiating between important characters and throwaways, which steals value away from those who could do with meatier arcs. Instead, the Rolodex of character inclusions keeps spinning, hence why Tiffany Haddish is tossed into a strip club or DJ Khaled reappears.

'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' Struggles Under the Franchise's Weight

Close

Bremner and Beall try to reckon with too much blowback in a single film, fighting the weight of the franchise to this point. Lowrey still hasn’t forgiven himself for Captain Howard’s death, Burnett suffers a spiritual awakening complete with recurring reincarnation themes, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There’s so freakin’ much packed into Bad Boys: Ride or Die that it’s nearly impossible to handle every subplot eloquently. Someone like Captain Howard’s daughter is left grasping at emotional connections that never stick. The father-son talks, the unexpected romances, the text messages from the grave—it’s all overwhelming for an action franchise known for stylish shootouts and unrivaled sass.

On that level, Adil & Bilall deliver the goods. They’ve perfected their Michael Bay impressions, injecting adrenalized energies à la Pain & Gain into Bad Boys gunplay. Cinematographer Robrecht Heyvaert captures the coolness overdrive of action sequences in neon-rave Meow Wolf-like art galleries or abandoned alligator theme parks. Explosions radiate heat off the screen, the camera whips from badass hero poses to first-person weapon modes with surprising crispness, and clean tracking uplifts sharp choreography as, let’s say, Armando defends himself with makeshift gym equipment weapons from tooled-up prisoners trying to off him during outdoor hours. Adil & Bilall have a blast playing around in a world where Dennis Greene’s all-grown-up Reggie McDonald proves himself to Burnett by going brutally commando on home invaders, or Chekhov’s 16-foot albino alligator gets the last laugh.

That’s what’s important, after all. Bad Boys: Ride or Die might explore too many plotlines or bolt between too many characters, but brains-free enjoyment reigns supreme. Adil & Bilall hardly lose tempo, speeding through storytelling filler toward the next bulletstorm. Smith and Lawrence never stop cracking zingers, keeping us rooting for their eventual victory dance. What works reminds us why we love going to the movies, and what doesn’t shuffles out of frame before too much damage is done. Bad Boys: Ride or Die swerves expectations and socks us with another worthy sequel, one that shouldn’t work as well as it does, but hey, tell that to the big stupid grin on your face after the movie’s over.

REVIEW Bad Boys: Ride or Die Bad Boys: Ride or Die is a film that does so much right, it may even do Michael Bay better than Michael Bay. 7 10 Pros This is yet another Bad Boys sequel that's best when it keeps things in the family.

Smith and Lawrence haven't lost a step, but are also offered a chance to play outside their normal roles.

The action scenes are high-intensity and beautifully shot.

Putting DJ Khaled in a scene immediately after Tiffany Haddish's character talks about that thing he refuses to do is pure gold. Cons The film has too many characters to honor all arcs.

Everything is frequently a little too offbeat for its own good.

We could have used more of that country song to be honest.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die comes to theaters in the U.S. starting June 6. Click below for showtimes near you.

GET TICKETS