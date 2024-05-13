The Big Picture Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as detectives turned fugitives in the action-packed Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are almost here with Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth film in the franchise. The fan-favorite franchise has tickled fans around the world for decades and is taking a massive turn as the detectives turn into fugitives this time around. To intrigue fans further, a new teaser has been released that sees Smith and Lawrence engaging in high-octane action and signature humor as the boys go on a run. While the teaser doesn’t give away much it showcases the slick action set pieces and the amazing chemistry between the lead actors. It promises a thrilling tone and a formidable foe and sets the right tone for the next installment.

What to Expect from ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’

The movie reunites Detective Mike and Marcus as they investigate corruption within the Miami PD. When their late Captain Conrad Howard is accused of being involved with drug cartels, a setup turns them into fugitives, forcing them to work outside the law. Directed by duo Adil & Bilall, the movie will be full of big action set pieces and a thrilling mystery at the core.

Speaking to Collider previously, the duo revealed that with Jerry Bruckheimer movies, fans always tend to think about all the “action and the crazy explosions. But actually, it’s the characters of his movies that are the reason why the audience loves to watch them.” The returning directors further elaborated, “So, we went further and deeper on those character moments. But everything that we learned, in terms of camera movements and just directing on set, we tried to push ourselves and go even further. Sometimes we had some funky moments and funky shots that we didn’t try on the last one because it was maybe a little more classical. This time, we go more funky and more loco on this one.”

The movie also cast Vanessa Hudgens as Kelly, Alexander Ludwig as Dorn, Paola Núñez as Captain Rita Secada, Eric Dane as the villain, Banker, Ioan Gruffudd as Lockwood, Jacob Scipio as Armando Aretas, and Melanie Liburd as Christine. Further rounding off the cast are Tiffany Haddish, Joe Pantoliano, John Salley, DJ Khaled, Rhea Seehorn, Dennis Greene, Joyner Lucas, and Quinn Hemphill among others. Furthermore, Tasha Smith replaces Theresa Randle as Marcus's wife, Theresa.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die will crash into theatres on June 7 in the US. You can check out the new teaser below and get more details about the buddy comedy with our guide here.