The Big Picture New Bad Boys film Ride or Die stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, with tickets officially on sale.

Film is the fourth installment in the buddy-cop franchise, marking the duo's return to the big screen.

Impressive ensemble cast includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Ioan Gruffudd, and Joe Pantoliano.

As marketing has been picking up with new posters and teasers over the last several weeks, the latest film in the Bad Boys franchise just opened things up in a big way. Fandango released a new teaser featuring stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to announce that Bad Boys: Ride or Die tickets are officially on sale now. The film arrives in theaters on June 7, and will be playing in special formats such as IMAX, Dolby, and 4DX. The newly released promo shows Smith and Lawrence standing behind a nice pool (possibly in the Bad Boys' home of Miami) holding ticket guns and blasting ticket slips into the air.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the fourth film in the buddy-cop franchise starring Smith and Lawrence, and will be their return to the big screen for the first time since 2020. The pair teamed up for their first two films in 1995 and 2003, then went on a 17-year hiatus until debuting the legacy sequel, Bad Boys for Life, in 2020. Unlike many legacy sequels, Bad Boys for Life was appreciated by critics and beloved by audiences upon its release, landing a "certified fresh" score of 76% from reviewers and a nearly flawless rating of 96% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The film grossed more than $200 million both overseas and domestically for a total of $426 million at the worldwide box office.

Who Stars in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’?

Other than the returning titular stars, Bad Boys: Ride or Die has put together an impressive ensemble cast sure to help generate a draw at the box office this summer. Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig, both of whom previously starred in Bad Boys for Life, are back reprising their roles as Kelly and Dorn, respectively. Ioan Gruffudd, best known for portraying Reed Richards in the 2005 and 2007 iterations of The Fantastic Four and the forensic pathologist Dr. Daniel Harrow, will also play a role in Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Joe Pantoliano, who has been a franchise staple appearing in all three Bad Boys films to date, will also reprise his role as Captain Conrad Howard, except now instead of being around to help the Bad Boys, recent trailers and teasers allude to him being the one who gets them in trouble.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die arrives in theaters on June 7 in regular and premium formats. Get tickets below and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film.

