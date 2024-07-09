The Big Picture Bad Boys: Ride or Die entered the top 100 action movies at the US Box Office.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's chemistry was praised in the film.

The movie's success pushed the entire franchise beyond $1 billion.

Following a July 7 taking of $1,840,833 at the domestic Box Office, Bad Boys: Ride or Die has officially entered the top 100 action movies of all time at the US Box Office. Joining some of the biggest franchises of all time, such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jurassic Park, and Mission Impossible, the recent fourth installment in the Bad Boys saga has proved to be a tour-de-force at this year's Box Office, showcasing the very best that can be done with franchise revivals. The movie currently sits at number 99 on the list, with the 2010 remake of The Karate Kid knocked out of the list and into number 101, and Captain America: The First Avenger sitting precariously at number 100.

Next to beat at number 98 is another Will Smith movie, Men in Black 3, showcasing the veteran actor's long-serving appeal. Less than $2 million currently separates the two and, if Bad Boys: Ride or Die's recent form is anything to go by, Smith should be overtaking his previous work in the next few days. As a singular outing, Ride or Die has defied expectations, with the entire franchise, thanks to its fourth installment's success, now pushed beyond the $1 billion mark.

'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' Was a Return to Form for the Action Franchise

With a franchise with as fair a pedigree as Bad Boys has, it could have been easy for producers to simply grab a quick buck at the Box Office without a thought for quality. However, that is simply not the case with Ride or Die, with both the public and critics alike praising much of the movie's magic. Smith and Martin Lawrence look to have not missed a single beat despite being much older than they once were, with their high-flying action and penchant for biting comedy making for a viewing experience that feels just as fresh as the very first installment. In his review of the movie for Collider, Matthew Donato hails the film's simplicity in its execution, saying:

"Bad Boys: Ride or Die might explore too many plotlines or bolt between too many characters, but brains-free enjoyment reigns supreme. Adil & Bilall hardly lose tempo, speeding through storytelling filler toward the next bulletstorm. Smith and Lawrence never stop cracking zingers, keeping us rooting for their eventual victory dance. What works reminds us why we love going to the movies, and what doesn’t shuffles out of frame before too much damage is done. Bad Boys: Ride or Die swerves expectations and socks us with another worthy sequel, one that shouldn’t work as well as it does, but hey, tell that to the big stupid grin on your face after the movie’s over."

Bad Boys: Ride or Die has officially entered the top 100 action movies of all time at the US Box Office. Currently, you can still catch the movie in theaters.

