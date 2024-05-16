The Big Picture Get ready for more action and emotion in the fourth Bad Boys film, featuring deeper character arcs for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be released in premium formats, such as IMAX and Dolby, in addition to standard screens on July 7.

Sony Pictures has been building anticipation for the film with new trailers and posters showcasing the dynamic duo navigating Miami's streets.

Mere hours after tickets went on sale for the fourth chapter of Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett's adventures, the upcoming film also got an additional promotion bump. Sony Pictures released a new trailer for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which is set to release in theaters in just a few short weeks on July 7. Good news for movie fans: the film will also be playing in premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX, and Dolby in addition to standard screens. Chris Bremmer, who wrote the script for the beloved 2020 legacy sequel, Bad Boys for Life, is back in the writer's chair for Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

As Bad Boys fans have come to expect over the years, the new trailer shows off plenty of strapping action and also pairs some stunning scenes with a few teases of heavy emotional moments. Stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence recently teased deeper arcs for their characters, particularly Lawrence's Marcus, as Bad Boys: Ride or Die strives to break the mold and prove that they're back in the saddle for more than just a payday. Sony Pictures has been steadily releasing new teasers and posters in the lead-up to the film, each of which shows Smith and Lawrence navigating the beautiful city of Miami in ways we've never seen before.

Will ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Be the Last ‘Bad Boys’ Movie?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

There has been no official word about whether Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be the final installment in the journey of Mike and Marcus, but both actors have expressed interest in continuing the story beyond this film. The most recent installment, 2020's Bad Boys for Life, was received extremely well by both reviewers and fans alike, landing with a "certified fresh" score of 76% from critics and an almost-perfect rating of 96% from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. These numbers translated to extraordinary box office success as well, as the film grossed more than $200 million in domestic and international territories for a worldwide total of $426 million, including a domestic opening weekend of more than $70 million. This all comes on a reported budget of $90 million; if the Bad Boys can continue to rake in large amounts of cash on a $90 million budget (considered fairly low for modern blockbusters), they've more than earned their shot at more films in the future.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die races into theaters on June 7. Check out the new trailer above and get your tickets now.

Find Tickets Now