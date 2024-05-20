The Big Picture Expect a comedic twist in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, inspired by Bad Boys 2 with crazy camera angles and video game vibes.

Whatcha gonna do when the Bad Boys return to movie theaters in just a few weeks? Ahead of the film's June 7 release date, Total Film has released a new look at Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys: Ride or Die. In addition to a new image, Bad Boys: Ride or Die co-directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah also sat down with Total Film to talk about their surprising inspiration for the fourth film in the Bad Boys franchise, which of the previous three installments they tried to match the most when making Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and their take on whether more Bad Boys films are coming in the future.

When asked about what kind of spin they wanted to put on their second Bad Boys movie, one-half of the directing pair, El Arbi, responded with:

"This one's much more of a comedy. Bad Boys 2 remains a massive part of cinema history so we tried to match that [action] vibe in every way we could by using the craziest camera angles. We're very much inspired by video games too."

Neither director mentioned which video game specifically inspired the action for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, but the very idea that Bad Boys: Ride or Die concepts were inspired by video games alludes to the movie being a blast. Al Arbi's directing counterpart, Fallah, also encouraged people to take a trip to the theater to watch Bad Boys: Ride or Die, saying, "The action's really big. A Bad Boys movie is absolutely something you want to experience on the big screen." It's obvious Bad Boys lovers agree with their sentiment, as the most recent installment in the franchise, Bad Boys for Life, grossed more than $420 million at the worldwide box office.

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Directors Weigh In on More Sequels

Fallah and El Arbi, who previously directed Bad Boys for Life and are back in the saddle for the sequel, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, also weighed in on the possibility of future Bad Boys projects:

"We thought Bad Boys for Life was going to be the final movie, that's why we called it Bad Boys for Life. But anything is possible."

Both stars Smith and Lawrence recently said they'd be open to returning to play Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively, as long as they can keep fresh ideas flowing. The Bad Boys films have an outstanding track record at the box office, and with early word-of-mouth for Bad Boys: Ride or Die looking extremely positive, the announcement of another chapter in Mike and Marcus' story might be coming sooner rather than later.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die tickets are on sale now ahead of the film's arrival in theaters on June 7. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and find showtimes near you.

