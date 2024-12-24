Whatcha gonna do when two films that defined the modern day buddy cop action comedy genre comes for you? Okay, that was a long winded way of saying that the Bad Boys franchise is heading to Tubi on January 1, 2025, and will give viewers the chance to witness the buddy cop chaos and adrenaline pumping nonsense that defined a generation. The films paired Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, who crack wise as often as they crack down and lay the smack down on drug dealers.

Michael Bay made his feature film directed debut in 1995's Bad Boys and with its ck style, comedic chemistry, and Bay’s trademark "everything must explode and then we shall do a slow motion shot of half naked women" action sequences, it was an instant hit. The The mayhem doubled in Bad Boys II (2003), which upped the stakes (and the explosions) as the duo took on a drug kingpin smuggling ecstasy into Miami.

Nearly two decades later, the series was revived with Smith and Lawrence reprising their roles once again in Bad Boys For Life, which was the highest grossing film of 2020 worldwide (there are absolutely no extenuating circumstances behind that achievement, at all). Earlier this year, we got Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and both films were well received by critics, who praised the direction of newcomers Adil & Bilall as the directors of the series. Critics also enjoyed the acknowledgement that Smith and Lawrence were not as young as they used to be, and enjoyed their brushes with mortality while also bringing in younger characters to keep the momentum flowing at an appropriate speed.

Did People Enjoy the 'Bad Boys' Films?

Film Rotten Tomatoes (Critics) Rotten Tomatoes (Audience) Box Office Gross Bad Boys (1995) 42% 78% $141.4 million Bad Boys II (2003) 23% 78% $273.3 million

While critics weren’t exactly kind to the Bad Boys films—particularly the sequel, which is interesting as it's definitely a funnier movie, especially the scene with Reggie—audiences disagreed, making both films box office hits and securing their status as favourites with fans. The franchise’s mix of razor sharp humour, thrilling set pieces, and the electric chemistry between Smith and Lawrence has kept fans coming back for nearly three decades.

Bad Boys and Bad Boys II will arrive on Tubi come January 1. Check them out while you can.