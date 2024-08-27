His Marvel casting as El Muerto might have fallen through, but Grammy-winning music star Bad Bunny is not stepping away from acting anytime soon. Per Deadline, the Puerto Rican multihyphenate has been cast in Darren Aronosfky's anticipated next project, Caught Stealing. Production on the feature appears to be moving rather rapidly as recent weeks have revealed key casting for the project, which includes heavyweight names, such as Austin Butler (Masters of the Air) Zoë Kravitz, (Blink Twice) Regina King, (If Beale Street Could Talk) Matt Smith, (House of the Dragon), and Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan).

Adapted from the best-selling novel by Charlie Huston, Caught Stealing will center on Hank Thompson (Butler), a burned-out retired baseball player working as a bartender in a crime-ridden neighborhood in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Hank unwittingly finds himself in hot water with some bad guys after a heated brawl with them at the bar. Those familiar with Huston's novel know that the story features a lot of pulse-pounding moments, and with Huston handling the adaptation himself, the feature is expected to closely resemble the source material.

So far, only Butler's protagonist role has been revealed with other character details, including Bunny's, being kept under wraps. However, for a feature that Aronofsky has teased will be action-heavy, audiences can expect to see much of the WWE star's punch-throwing skills. Bunny's fighting abilities have practically paved the way for him in Hollywood as his most recent film role in the biographical drama, Cassandro saw him play famed Mexican wrestler, El Hijo del Santo.

How Many Movies Has Bad Bunny Acted In?

Caught Stealing will mark Bunny's fourth film role, a position that could have gone to his Marvel debut El Muerto had he not parted ways with Marvel due to issues stemming from the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. El Muerto will, however, continue without Bunny as Marvel seems determined to make its first Latino-led film.

Bad Bunny made his film debut in Justin Lin's action-comedy, F9 in 2021, the same year he appeared in the Netflix series, Narcos: Mexico. His next film role saw him as a part of a huge ensemble in Sony's Bullet Train, the David Leitch-directed feature that co-starred Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, among others. Bullet Train which tells the story of a group of assassins on the JR Central Shinkansen who turn on each other, was well-regarded and Bunny would be hoping for a similar success with Caught Stealing, which reunites him with Sony.

There's no release date for Caught Stealing but stay tuned for updates.