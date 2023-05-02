Bad Bunny is one of the most beloved and certainly one of the most famous artists on the planet. As a Latino, this is a landmark because he's pushed boundaries in Latin culture that have affected la cultura as a whole. Until now, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has made his most impactful innovations through his music. However, in October 2022, it was reported that Ocasio would be the first Latino to lead a Marvel Cinematic Universe film as El Muerto, the Latino spin-off from the Spider-Man storyline.

For Latin Americans, this is a big deal. The Latin American population is the fastest-growing demographic in the United States and is still woefully underrepresented in film and television. Notably, it's still not terribly common to see a nonwhite actor in a role that doesn't make their ethnicity a central focus or overly pervasive in the writing of a character rather than just a part of who they are. To see a Latin American superhero (or antihero) in a franchise as monolithic as the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be poignant. The idea of seeing a Latino superstar, who has been adamantly breaking barriers in Latin representation in music in a way almost as tantamount as the MCU itself, portraying its very first Latino titular role would make history.

In addition, Jonás Cuarón, director of 2023's Chupa, the adorable story of a young boy and baby chupacabra, will direct El Muerto. Cuarón is also the son of legendary Children of Men and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets director Alfonso Cuarón. Cuarón's directing of the film alongside Ocasio's leading would speak volumes, but will Ocasio actually play El Muerto?

Who Is El Muerto in Marvel Comics?

To talk about this topic, let's first discuss who El Muerto is. According to Marvel, El Muerto is a sort of generational superhero named Juan Carlos Estrada Sanchez. The source of El Muerto's powers came from El Dorado, a self-proclaimed wrestling god who gifted the Estrada family with the mystical mask of El Muerto. With that, El Dorado bestowed the Estrada family superhuman strength and agility and became the Luchador known as El Muerto. However, the granting of the mask came with the condition that each generation's iteration of El Muerto's mask-bearers must fight El Dorado to keep the mask.

Okay, back to Juan Carlos. Juan Carlos trained his whole life to fight El Dorado. But, when it came to Juan Carlos' turn to fight him, Juan Carlos got scared and refused. His father, Marcus, pleaded with El Dorado to spare Juan Carlos' life, and in turn, El Dorado decapitated Marcus for Juan Carlos' non-fulfillment of his duties. Out of respect for Marcus, El Dorado allows Juan Carlos to keep the mask for ten years, but he must unmask a masked fighter to make up for his failure. There, he encounters Spider-Man, which brings him into the MCU's focus.

Sounds like an angsty dude.

Canonically, El Muerto is from Mexico, fluent in Spanish, and speaks some English. Again, for an artist who has stood firmly against making music outside of his native language of Spanish, and who has become a crossover artist being unapologetically Latino with no intention of subsiding that, Bad Bunny is perfect for this role.

¡Excelente, Amamos la Angustia! Especially in Spanish. So What About Bad Bunny?

Genuinely a testament to his phenomenal work ethic, Benito has been building his acting resume for quite some time. Starting in 2021, he appeared in Fast 9, and later in Narcos: Mexico as the recurring character, Everardo Arturo "Kitty" Paez.

As we said earlier, last October, it was reported that Bad Bunny would be portraying El Muerto in a film about Marvel's masked antihero. His candidacy came after performing in 2022's Bullet Train as "The Wolf." To add to that, Ocasio has been a wrestling fan since he was a child and even wrestled professionally in 2021. Considering that wrestling is vital to El Muerto's storyline, Bad Bunny only seems more and more like the ideal fit.

All seemed to look positive for Bad Bunny's first lead role, but a recent article with Time Magazine reported that filming for El Muerto was at a standstill. He even added facetiously, "Maybe they'll switch me (Bad Bunny) out for Pedro Pascal."

Like all things celebrity, Ocasio's joke sparked rumors that Pascal's recasting may happen or may be possible. To be honest, there doesn't seem to be a clear announcement from sources close to the film since Ocasio's comment. Still, in the Time Magazine interview, Bad Bunny revealed no filming had started on the Marvel project yet. If that's the case, then the movie's original projected release date, January 12, 2024, does not seem likely. Regardless of whether that may be a reliable source, if filming has not started or is on hiatus this late in 2023, that date does sound unlikely.

Will Bad Bunny Be Recast With Pedro Pascal?

It's probably just a rumor, but let's have fun with this: If Bad Bunny is recast as El Muerto by Pedro Pascal, Marvel does not lose its first film with a Latino hero, nor it's first film with a Latino in the titular role. Pascal is on fire right now, showing up in everything from Saturday Night Live to Merge Mansion (honestly, what is the budget for that game?). As he demonstrated on Narcos and Saturday Night Live, Pascal has no problem switching back and forth between English and Spanish. He is also no stranger to action films, as he has proven in both The Mandalorian and as Joel in The Last of Us. Hollywood's Darling Daddy could certainly be a contender for the emotionally conflicted antihero. Still, seeing Bad Bunny have his day in a film would be fun.

As of right now, there has been no official word about releasing Bad Bunny from casting in El Muerto, just an announcement of a delay. To see a Latino superhero headline the box office would be as exciting as seeing Bad Bunny as the first Latino headliner at Coachella. If we have to wait a few more months, or even a year, so be it.