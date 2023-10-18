Saturday Night Live came back with a bang last weekend with host Pete Davidson finally making his series return. The high-flying antics only look to continue with SNL’s next episode hosted by Bad Bunny. Now, in the latest promo, Bad Bunny is ready for the fight of his life against…himself.

The 45-second clip has SNL cast member James Austin Johnson introducing Bad Bunny as if it were a WWE title match. While interviewing the singer-songwriter, Bad Bunny’s other half crashes the party with a load of insults. Bad Bunny isn’t only the host, but the musical guest this week as well. The performer is up for the challenge as he takes the SNL stage in the dual role. Bad Bunny’s joining an exclusive club of singers like Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift who have pulled off both duties on the popular sketch comedy series.

Bad Bunny’s Time to Shine

Image via Sony Pictures

SNL has always done a great job playing into their host’s strengths and personal loves. This spot is no different with Bad Bunny's known love for professional wrestling on full display. Along with the talent being one of the most popular singers in the world the last number of years and a multi time Grammy nominee, Bad Bunny has also started dabbling in acting. Just last year he starred in the incredible action comedy Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt as well as the biopic Cassandro which premiered on Amazon Prime Video last month. The latter film was also centered around the wrestling world. Sometime in the near future, Bad Bunny is slated to appear in the Spider-Verse Marvel film El Muerto for Sony. However, that was removed from the release schedule earlier this year with no updates.

Whatever the case may be, it’s going to be exciting to see what Bad Bunny has up his sleeve for his hosting debut. Hopefully there’s a wrestling sketch or two to make this promo become a fun reality. This will also be the singer’s second time as the musical guest for SNL.

When’s ‘SNL’s New Episode?

SNL's latest episode hosted by Bad Bunny premieres this Saturday at 11:30 PM ET on both NBC and Peacock. After that, comedian Nate Bargatze will be hosting the Halloween episode October 28 with musical guest Foo Fighters. Until then, you can view Bad Bunny’s wrestling promo down below.