It's a sign of WWE's massive and, perhaps, surprising popular appeal that you can find out news about the world's biggest wrestling company from the most interesting sources, and this news is no different, as Grammy award-winning musician Bad Bunny might have just let the cat out of the bag regarding WWE's next major international event. Speaking in a profile with Rolling Stone, the singer hinted that Mexico could be the host country for a WWE premium live event named Backlash in 2025, which would mark the first time that the company has hosted a major show like this in Mexico, following a hugely successful string of events on foreign soil since 2023.

The revelation from Bad Bunny comes two years after WWE Backlash 2023, a landmark event held in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The musician described the experience as a “dream come true,” not just for him but also for WWE, as it proved the viability of hosting major shows internationally, and it wasn't just meaningful for Bad Bunny because he's a fan from Puerto Rico. He actually wrestled in one of the main events of the show in a San Juan Street Fight against fellow Puerto Rican Damian Priest, and the match stole the show, making numerous "Best Of" lists.

Bad Bunny's WWE Backlash Paved the Way for Future Live Events

Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone that the Puerto Rican edition of Backlash "opened doors" for WWE’s international premium live events, and he emphasised how the success of that show paved the way for events like Clash at the Castle in Scotland and Bash in Berlin in Germany.

"What can I tell you? It was nice. We were there until we could bring WWE to Puerto Rico. And man, I actually feel like it was good for them and for everyone, because I saw that last year Backlash was in France, now it’s going to Mexico. They saw that it worked."

The following year, WWE brought Backlash to Lyon, France, which was another new destination in the global expansion. Headlined by Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles, the event drew huge acclaim for the white hot atmosphere generated by the fans who had been starved of such a big show. After Backlash in France, the company hosted King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia, Money in the Bank in Canada, and Clash at the Castle in Scotland.

