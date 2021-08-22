Bad Candy is coming our way and the 100-minute long film is sure to bring us some frights for this upcoming spooky season. Local myths bring us the frights we so long for during the fall time and when we are out and about for Halloween and Bad Candy's new trailer is a perfect look into those spooks and scares.

Directed and written by Scott B Hansen and Desiree Connell and starring Zach Galligan, Derek Russo, and Corey Taylor, the trailer gives us a look at the horror stories that come to life during the Halloween season! Steve Gebara, Richard Fitzpatrick, Mitchell Cox, Bret Disend, Connell, Hansen, and Jacob Kasher serve as producers for the film.

Image via Dread

RELATED: Jason Blum Says He Has No Interest in Remaking ‘Halloween III: Season of the Witch’

There are plenty of movies set around the frights we get from Halloween. Whether it is being tormented by Goosebumps as kids or getting a bit more twisted with movies like A Nightmare on Elm Street and beyond, we love to be scared when the leaves start to change colors and Bad Candy's trailer looks like it will be a perfect addition to our seasonal haunts.

The press release describes Bad Candy as follows:

"On Halloween night in New Salem, Radio DJs Chilly Billy (Corey Taylor) and Paul (Zach Galligan) tell a twisted anthology of terrifying local myths. Residents of the small-town experience horrifying paranormal encounters that lead them to a grim end."

The trailer gives us a look into the film and the characters we're going to meet along the way. And like any good anthology series, it's diving into the local myths that thrive during Halloween. It's vibrant, terrifying, and the perfect trailer to get us ready to head into fall and the series of horror movies coming our way. Maybe after watching Bad Candy, we'll all think twice about calling our local radio show to tell a scary story though, right? At least not on Halloween night. That might lead to...well, hopefully not a gruesome end like with these characters.

Get ready for the scary season with Bad Candy in select theaters on September 10 and is on VOD September 14 and Blu-ray September 28.

KEEP READING: Rob Zombie's Movies, Revisited - The Promise and Shortcomings of the Horror Director

Share Share Tweet Email

How to Watch 'PAW Patrol: The Movie': Is It Streaming or in Theaters? Whether you want to watch it at home or book tickets for the family, here's where you can watch the 'PAW Patrol' movie right now!

Read Next